Designing a great year for Scottie Barnes

When I look back at Scottie Barnes’ career so far I see a hodge-podge of roles, a hodge-podge of teammates, and outside of his first season, pretty high expectations. This upcoming season seems like it presents a decent marriage of role, teammates, and expectations for Barnes – and with that marriage comes an opportunity to have a great year.

So, what has Barnes clearly established as strengths in his game? He is unquestionably a very strong defender, and he maintained his energy and tenacity in a lost season where he was tasked with a lot of on-ball responsibilities on offense. He is an elite rebounder, providing extra possessions on the offensive glass and closing out possessions on the other side (73rd & 94th percentile). He’s a talented at rim finisher, especially when he’s able to attack off the catch rather than his own dribble. And lastly, but not least, he is one of the best passing forwards in the world. He’s exceptionally quick at reading the floor in front of him, and he uses his huge frame to make a wide array of passes.

There’s a great bedrock of skills here. On top of that bedrock, Barnes has had pockets, stretches, streaks… of pseudo stardom on offense. Whether it’s productive runs of pick n’ roll play where his ability to spray passes everywhere supplies the Raptors with gobs of points; or where bully drives against mismatches are a breaking point for teams who can’t matchup against jumbo wings; or maybe, a small — very small — stretch of strong 3-point shooting – these things have shown up before.

Now, is it likely that everything listed above (both paragraphs) happens consistently over the course of this season? Probably not. I think that would put him in an almost undeniable spot for an All-NBA selection. I do think it’s likely that we see the Raptors attempt to funnel him back towards his strong bedrock a bit, while also expecting him to maintain a decent amount of the responsibilities he’s slowly accumulated on offense throughout the years – and on top of all that, you hope for a 3-point shooting season that wouldn’t qualify as his career worst. Depending on the Raptors first half, this could land Barnes back in the All-Star game.

What needs to go without a doubt? The overt reliance on the short and long mid-range. Did he improve at it? Definitely. Was he elite? Did he justify his shot diet outside of development? Not even close. Not remotely. Barnes’ lack of juice as a creator (and the relative lack of creation around the roster) left him bailing opposing defenses out too often in the middle of the floor. That wasn’t only in the halfcourt either, as Barnes had a nasty habit of taking mid-range pulls in fastbreak/transition opportunities. You have to hope that Barnes gives up some of these decisions as a bad habit, and will be empowered to do so with Brandon Ingram looming as a truly excellent reset option. If Barnes is able to wield his improved mid-range shot making as a counter punch rather than a major feature of the Raptors offense? Good things will happen.

Sticking with the shooting… Barnes is not a 27-percent 3-point shooter going forward. He isn’t the 39-percent shooter on 6 attempts per game that he marauded as over the first 35 games of 23-24 either. He’s a 30-percent, on the dot, career 3-point shooter. When I look at how Barnes fairs on his hook shots, from the mid-range, and at the free throw line, I find reasons to believe in the 3-point shot trending upwards. I don’t know how far up, but up from 30, and definitely up from 27. There’s a quote, that I’m going to paraphrase, from Coach Darko. Something to the effect of: “If you have to close out on Scottie Barnes, God help you.” Barnes was able to change the defensive calculus and generate more closeouts by the middle of 23-24. It will be extremely interesting to see if he’s able to do so this season.

As for moving Barnes into his most natural halfcourt scoring role, as the play finisher, the Raptors scheme is well set up for this. The Raptors are already a team that wants to create with the pass. They were a top-5 team in the NBA in terms of off-ball plays run, and they were 2nd in the NBA in attacking passes – passes to players in motion towards the basket (rollers, cutters etc.). Moving the ball into the hands of Ingram more often will allow Barnes to be on the receiving end of more of these passes, rather than the one doling them out. Barnes in motion is a very good thing, whether he shoots or passes. I’d be surprised if the Raptors moved Barnes back towards a garbage man role on offense, but he does still screen and cut and fill, and should see that volume uptick a little bit this upcoming season.

The on-ball stuff matters a fair bit too, though. Even something as simple as a more talented team is bound to give Barnes’ on-ball reps a bit more juice, if only by osmosis. A player like Barnes is going to be at his best when there’s at least some shooting around him, and players like Immanuel Quickley (more than anyone) and Gradey Dick (to a lesser degree) should represent moving targets with major shooting gravity that Barnes can sling passes to. If defenses load up — and they tend to against both players — then Barnes should have more room to operate without digs interrupting his dribble in the lane. Toronto wants to feature Barnes as a ball handler with guard screens, they want to change defensive help principles on the fly, and they want to crack open seams for Barnes to waltz through. Dick’s effectiveness is in question, but not his effort and motion. For Quickley, it’s the inverse. It would be nice if Barnes were a rising tide lifting all boats, but he can also succeed in more equitable partnerships where lifting is coming from elsewhere.

Lastly, Barnes broke onto the scene as a fairly strong isolationist and bully driver. Why? Because Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby were occupying stronger defenders. Eventually, Barnes ascended past Anunoby. In 23-24, his matchups were far simpler next to Siakam. Ingram, who is without a doubt considered a superior offensive player to Barnes, should provide that same level of cover. For the first time in a season and a half, roughly, Barnes should find himself in matchups that are more susceptible to physical domination.

With all this said, maybe none of it happens. However, I do see reasons for improvement based on a down year and an improved team. We have to see what Barnes brings into it as well. First year of the max contract, a team that wants to win, and a huge offseason behind him. We’ll see!

Have a blessed day.