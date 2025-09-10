Raptors sign Key to Exhibit 10 deal

The 26-year-old is sticking around.

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Tyreke Key to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Similar to Montreal native Quincy Guerrier, Key was immediately waived from the deal.

The purpose of this move is to give Key a roughly $80,000 bonus to remain with the Raptors 905, presumably, the team he played with last season.

The 26-year-old showed flashes with the junior Raps last season while making 10 starts as a “three and D” off guard.

Across 42 games, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound guard averaged 6.8 points, 1.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 stocks while shooting 47.4 per cent from the field, 39.5 per cent from 3-point territory, and 70.3 per cent from the free throw line.

Key was also a member of the Raptors Summer League team in Las Vegas.