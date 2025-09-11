Raptors sign Jarkel Joiner to Exhibit 10 contract

The Toronto Raptors have added another guard to the fold.

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jarkel Joiner.

Like Quincy Guerrier and Tyreke Key, Joiner’s deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

Another Ex10 deal with eyes on Raptors 905, who acquired Joiner's rights recently. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 11, 2025

On Aug 22, the Raptors 905 traded their 2026 first-round NBA G League draft pick to the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for Joiner’s rights.

A potential waiving of Joiner could also occur, similar to Guerrier and Key’s situations in recent days. The purpose of this move would be to give Joiner a roughly $80,000 bonus to join the Raptors 905, presumably.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound point guard has spent the last two seasons in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate). In 94 games across two years, the 26-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 steals while shooting 42.6 per cent from the field, 32.6 per cent from distance, and 75.9 from the charity stripe.

Joiner is a quick guard who was also with the Raptors for Summer League in Las Vegas.