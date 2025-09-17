The Raptors nabbed a sleeper in the 2017 NBA Draft

This is a continuation of Raptors Republic’s draft look-back series. So far this offseason, we’ve looked at role players drafted in 2015, undrafted signings from 2018 and ’19, and the ‘what if’ of the 2020 draft.

Through the mid 2010s, Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and Co. established a strong reputation for finding hidden gems in the draft. After taking Norman Powell 46th overall in 2015 and Pascal Siakam 27th in 2016, the trend continued in 2017 when the Toronto Raptors selected OG Anunoby 23rd.

Anunoby was the entire draft for the Raptors in 2017. Considering the value he provided (not to mention the antics) for the spot he was selected, he was more than enough to make it a resounding success.

First, let’s consider Anunoby’s accomplishments with the Raptors. Over six-and-a-half seasons he averaged 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals. He had an immediate impact in his rookie year, starting 62 games for a 59-win Raptors squad – the highest win total in franchise history.

In his final three seasons in Toronto, Anunoby’s averages jump to 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. This culminated in Defensive Player of the Year votes and an All-Defence selection in 2022-23, credit that Raptors fans know was long overdue considering the six-foot-seven forward’s defensive acumen.

Anunoby redefined the ceiling for “three-and-D” role players, shooting 37.5 percent on 4.4 3-point attempts per game while both blanketing other team’s stars and blowing up plays all over the floor during his Raptors tenure. The London native played a valuable role on some of the greatest Raptors teams ever, including the championship roster, and was a core piece of the group that followed with a few strong seasons. He may have been injured for the actual championship run, but he did provide all-time moments like the “I don’t shoot trying to miss,” shot in the 2020 playoffs and of course his self-admitted fear of cottage cheese.

Always reserved and droll, Anunoby was almost as entertaining off the court as he was on it and became a fan favourite. He was eventually the centrepiece of the trade that included Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn being shipped to the New York Knicks for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a second-round pick just before the start of 2024.

The 2017 draft was really good. While it may be best remembered for Markelle Fultz winding up as an all-time flop at No. 1, Jayson Tatum (No. 3), De’Aaron Fox (No. 5), Lauri Markkanen (No. 7), Donovan Mitchell (No. 13) and Bam Adebayo (No. 14) were all selected in the lottery. Beyond that quintet, Jarrett Allen (No. 22) was the only player taken ahead of Anunoby that still would be in a redraft. And only one player, Derrick White (No. 29), was taken after Anunoby that would jump him in hindsight. Getting the eighth-best player in a strong draft class at No. 23 is a tidy bit of business.