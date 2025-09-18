Gradey Dick vs Ja’Kobe Walter – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath debate who the Raptors shooting guard of the future is.

From Samson’s piece on Gradey:

“So, let’s forecast how the Raptors lottery pick can help his team while taking a big step in his career.

We’ll get to the defense, which has to improve, but let’s start with the other side of the floor where Dick can be a gamechanger. 2024-25 was a tale of two seasons for Dick. The first? A rapid sprint amidst an injured roster where he was elevated to a top-2 offensive option. The second? A slog. A trudge toward the finish line that included an injury that held him out for the last 20 games of the season.

The first half of Dick’s season, 28 games:

32mpg / 17.8pts / 3.5rbs / 2.1asts / 1stl / 42/35/89 splits

The second half, 26 games:

26.7mpg / 10.8pts / 3.7rbs / 1.5asts / .7stls / 39/34/80 splits

Even though we’ve seen it before, a return of form to the start of his second season would be reason for celebration. What made Dick potent last season was his mix of shot-making talent, motion, gravity, and the fact that when it was time to let shots fly he was neither diffident or shy. On the whole, his shot-making numbers should underwhelm most people who look at them. A man described as a “shooter” hitting 35-percent? Doesn’t really pass the sniff test. If you’ll allow me to try and sway you, though? Some numbers from last season:

38-percent C&S 3pt shooting / 31-percent guarded / 46-percent unguarded

42-percent spot up 3pt shooting / 84th %ile out of spot ups (including attacking closeouts and drives)“

