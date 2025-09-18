Mogbo, Raptors need to figure out if he’s an NBA big

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

How successful Jonathan Mogbo’s rookie campaign was depends largely on a matter of perspective.

On one hand, last season’s No. 31 pick by the Toronto Raptors proved he can be an elite, disruptive defender in the NBA — with the upside to do more. Mogbo was one of only two rookies to put up a triple-double during the 2024-25 campaign, after all.

He ended up averaging 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 63 games (18 starts).

But on the other hand, the 23-year-old struggled to find consistency both in his play and his role as his touted traits coming out of college didn’t fully translate to the higher level. And thus, the Raptors experimented plenty in hopes of figuring out what to make of the 23-year-old, but so far, it remains unclear how his piece fits into the puzzle.

It’ll be up to Mogbo to figure that out during the 2025-26 season.

The soon-to-be sophomore entered the league featuring worthwhile physical tools, especially for a small-ball centre, like Mogbo was advertised to be. Yet his collegiate success, especially on offence, hasn’t made it to the pros yet. The same player who finished his last NCAA season with the second-most dunks (62) and converted at a 76.2 per cent clip at the rim, struggled immensely with the length and strength of NBA-level defenders — shooting just 59 per cent at the basket as a rookie. His numbers looked even worse the further away he got.

An obvious cause for concern, but not one the Raptors seemed too perturbed by initially, as they hoped to turn Mogbo from a small-ball centre into a jumbo wing. His length and instincts could theoretically shine more on the perimeter and the in-between areas than amongst the trees inside the paint. Part of the reason why he was sent to the G League for a full month in January was to help accelerate the “wingification” process.

Mogbo took strides during and after his stint with the 905, although it was more evident in his confidence than his production. (If you’d like a more detailed breakdown of his time in the G League, I covered it here). Give credit where it’s due, however, considering he attempted just two triples during his collegiate career. So, even 24.3 per cent three-point shooting on 70 takes in the NBA was a marked uptick. And for what it’s worth, Mogbo did shoot 7-of-18 (38.9 per cent) from the right corner, if you’re looking for something to latch onto.

Still, the experiment was largely inconclusive in its findings.

Sub-30 per cent shooting from distance for a player who can’t beat most opponents off the dribble or create for himself leaves Mogbo quite a ways away from the Raptors’ idealized vision — and makes him a non-concern for opposing defences on most nights.

And with players like Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick returning healthy, and the need for Ochai Agbaji and Jamison Battle’s outside production for a three-point needy team, there’s not exactly much opportunity for Mogbo to slot in as a wing this season. Unless, of course, he shows up to training camp having improved drastically in those areas.

But until that happens, where does that leave the youngster?

Well, the Raptors remain thin at the 5-spot. The options behind Jakob Poeltl are Mogbo, the recently signed Sandro Mamukelashvili, or a 19-year-old Ulrich Chomche. (Olivier Sarr was also signed to an Exhibit 10 deal for camp). Each has strengths worth keeping in mind, but also glaring weaknesses. It goes without saying that the drop-off once Poeltl sits will be notable.

Which is why the Raptors may have little choice but to forego the “wingification” of Mogbo to sure up the centre rotation — the same way they did last season.

“We see him as a wing, we would like him to play those wing minutes nonstop … But offensively (lack of centre depth and injuries) makes it hard,” head coach Darko Rajakovic said of Mogbo during the 2024-25 campaign.

And it already appears the Raptors are willing to make that sacrifice again (for largely the same reasons), at least if Summer League is any indication. Mogbo made four appearances in Las Vegas and was arguably one of Toronto’s top two-way contributors — averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals on 65.4 per cent shooting from the field. Beyond the box score, however, it was the fact that Mogbo was being utilized like a big man more than a wing, and finding success along the way.

Jonathan Mogbo has been incredible in summer league. Love the way he’s going up strong and finishing right now around the basket and hope it continues in the regular season because it would be a massive positive development for this team — IKD (@ESPNneedsIKD) July 13, 2025

His movement on offence was far more decisive and, at times, kept up with his defensive impact. Mogbo looked more comfortable getting to the rim — albeit still a bit more tentative initiating or absorbing contact than you’d like — and got to showcase more of that athleticism he so clearly possesses.

But it remains unclear if five games in July will equate to the type of leap necessary in October to avoid the same growing pains he faced as a rookie, or mean Mogbo can meaningfully step in as a backup centre.

And I know I’ve kind of glossed over his defence throughout this, but that just speaks to how much of his opportunity will hinge on his offensive development. In ways, it’s an inverse of Gradey Dick’s situation entering the season: Do enough not to tank the Raptors’ defence so the third-year player can contribute offensively.

The ask here isn’t for Mogbo to find ways to score 15-20 points a night. It’s to be respectable enough on that side of the ball that he isn’t making it harder for the guys around him to carry the scoring load because they’re now facing extra defenders. Because as much as his impact defensively cannot be denied, it wasn’t enough to overcome how much his presence cratered Toronto’s offence. Mogbo will have to get to a point where teams are no longer guarding the Raptors like it’s 5-on-4 when he’s on the floor, because if he doesn’t, there won’t be much room for him in the rotation.

And whether or not Mogbo’s going to be able to do that as an undersized big — which appears to be the role he’s destined for as the roster currently stands — is going to determine how his sophomore season goes. Ultimately, we won’t know how much Mogbo will play until action begins, but figuring out how he’ll play should go a long way in helping erase the lingering uncertainties on his outlook.