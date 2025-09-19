Draft Lookback Series – Tracing the 2022 NBA Draft’s Influence

This is a continuation of Raptors Republic’s draft look-back series.

Draft Lookback: Toronto Raptors and the 2022 NBA Draft

We’re back with another installment of the draft lookback series. In this edition, we’ll revisit how the 2022 NBA Draft shaped the Toronto Raptors’ path and what its ripple effects look like today.

Context: Raptors’ 2021-22 Season

Toronto entered the 2022 draft coming off a 48-win season and a fifth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Their reward was a first-round matchup against the fourth-seed Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. The series began poorly, with Philadelphia racing to a 3-0 lead behind blowout wins in Games 1 (20-point margin) and 2 (15-point margin). Game 3 went to overtime, but the Sixers edged Toronto in the final moments.

Down 3-0, the Raptors showed fight, winning Games 4 and 5 by 8 and 15 points, respectively, before running out of gas in Game 6, falling at home by 35. It was a valiant but ultimately disappointing end to a season that showed promise but lacked postseason staying power.

It was onto the offseason for the Raptors after a first-round exit as they entered the 2022 draft with only a second-round pick. Their first round pick was off to San Antonio as Toronto spent it to get rid of a disgruntled Goran Dragic, who was refusing to suit up for Toronto. He was sent to the Spurs alongside a protected first-round pick, which turned out to be Malaki Brabham with the 20th pick in the draft. Toronto got Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks (no idea he was in this trade) and the 33rd pick of the draft, which Toronto elected to spend on Christian Koloko. Koloko is a 7-foot Centre who was a raw talent who excelled in blocking shots on the defensive end. His offensive game was very limited, and he relied on put-backs and easy shots by the rim.

Koloko’s Rookie Season

Koloko appeared in 58 games during the 2022-23 season, starting 19. He averaged 14 minutes, posting 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 block per game while shooting 48% from the field. His flashes as a rim protector validated why Toronto made the pick, even if his offensive game remained underdeveloped. Given the options available after him, Koloko looked like a solid second-round swing at the time.

The Setback

Koloko’s trajectory was derailed heading into his sophomore year. He was diagnosed with a blood clot disorder, a life-threatening condition that sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 season. By October 2024, he was cleared to return, but Toronto had already moved on, waiving him around the time of the diagnosis.

Koloko signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he struggled to carve out a role on a veteran, contending roster. Appearing in 37 games, he played just 9.2 minutes per contest but showed improved efficiency, shooting 60.6% from the field and raising his free-throw percentage to 71.4%.

Looking Ahead

Now 25 and entering what is technically his third NBA season, Koloko faces another uphill battle. The Lakers added DeAndre Ayton in free agency and already have Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber in their center rotation. Minutes will be scarce, and Koloko could once again find himself on the roster bubble.

Still, his defensive instincts and efficiency hint at untapped potential. A change of scenery — perhaps to a team willing to give him consistent rotation minutes — might be what he needs to prove he belongs in the league long-term.