Garrett Temple has an important role in Toronto

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

In life it is valuable to heed the advice of people who have come before you, and experienced the things that you seek. The best thing one can do with knowledge is pass it down to the youth, in order to help foster their growth. In the NBA, veteran leadership is an unsung part of every roster.

Many NBA stars have highlighted veterans who were instrumental in their growth, and that veteran role is how Garrett Temple will serve the Toronto Raptors this season. Headed into his 16th season – the days of Temple adding value with his on-court play are behind him, but he can still provide value on the sidelines, and in the locker room. With there being a bevy of young players on the Raptors roster such as Ja’Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, Jonathan Mogbo, and Collin Murray-Boyles, Temple has ample opportunity to guide new players.

Temple was drafted in 2009, so he has seen the NBA go through immense stylistic changes, and he has played with and against the best players in the league as well. More specifically, Temple has played on multiple playoff teams before, so he has experience with what it takes to be prepared to play in that environment. With Toronto fancying themselves as a playoff team this season, Temple’s presence can be helpful in preparing the team to take on that challenge.

Although Temple only played in 28 games last year and averaged about 8 minutes per game, Toronto still decided to sign him to a new one-year deal. It is clear that management values his veteran presence and wanted to keep his impact on the locker room around for this new phase of Toronto Raptors basketball. Temple has completely embraced his role, you never see him in a despondent mood or hear of him complaining about his lack of playing time, he is a true professional through and through.

When he was called upon to play in a game, he was always ready to provide whatever Toronto needed. Whenever he scored or made any type of impact on the floor you could see genuine joy from his teammates on the bench, a sign of love and respect for the veteran.

Veteran leadership is essential in the NBA, and Garrett Temple is one of the best, if not the best veteran presence in the NBA.