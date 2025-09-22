Raptors sign Boise State all-time leading scorer Degenhart

The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Tyson Degenhart to an Exhibit 10 contract.

The deal was initially reported following the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft, but was made official on Monday.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward played four years at Boise State and improved every season. Across his 138 collegiate games, Degenhart started 132 of them, averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 stocks.

Efficiency-wise, he had very solid splits, averaging 51.8 per cent from the field, 35.4 per cent from distance, and 77.6 per cent from the free throw line.

A three-time All-Mountain West first-team selection, Degenhart’s 2,037 all-time points rank first in Boise State history and 18th among all NCAA men’s basketball players from 2021-25. The 22-year-old also became the ninth Mountain West player ever to eclipse 2,000 points, and is one of three players in conference history with at least 2,000 points and 700 rebounds.

Degenhart was also with the Toronto Raptors in Las Vegas at Summer League, snagging two points and a rebound in just under six minutes of playing time.