Designing a great season for Ochai Agbaji

As the NBA has gotten more talented over time the old adage of “there’s only one basketball” continues to rear its head. Not in the sense that amassing skill and putting as much of it on the floor is a bad idea, but more so in the sense that skill needs to be present in much more than the on ball stuff. The marriage of skill and fit has become more and more important in this latest era of parity.

Ochai Agbaji made the leap to satisfy both the skill and fit qualifiers last season. A welcome change, given that when the Raptors initially traded for him he only satisfied one. An athletic, hard working, comfortably sized two guard who had struggled to deliver on the immense promise of his jumpshot out of Kansas had suddenly found his form to kick off the 2024-25 season. The malaise of Utah basketball faded, and Agbaji emerged as a shooter once again in that brilliant Raptors purple (not to be confused with Utah purple).

Last season the Raptors needed a low-usage player who could hit triples, cut, and give them something on defense. The team has changed, yes, but they still have a glaring need for what Agbaji was able to provide – even though Toronto has invested two separate first round picks in players who are looking to eat away at Agbaji’s minutes.

The Raptors had virtually no problem supplying Agbaji with catch and shoot opportunities as he was getting nearly 4 of those looks a game (and hitting them at nearly 40-percent), and there’s no reason the Raptors won’t be able to replicate similar opportunities this upcoming year. It all depends on whether Agbaji is chosen to be the recipient, as he was a very high volume shooter from the corners, and a very low volume shooter when it comes to above the break looks – although he shot very well from both locations (39% & 40%). Given Agbaji’s proficiency as a shooter and motion as a cutter, you can make a compelling case that he’s the best available option on offense to facilitate what the Raptors want from their tertiary players in their motion offense – Agbaji can hit the ATB three, the corner three, or finish at the bucket while running the Raptors wheel action.

The Raptors use some of the same concepts as the best offense in the NBA – the difference being the talent level



Brandon Ingram should help the Raptors elevate strong *concepts* into more points pic.twitter.com/XsEqjyEmht — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) September 22, 2025

It’s clear that Agbaji fits what the Raptors were doing, and will certainly fit some of what they will be doing on offense. The only question on that side of the floor, is if the Raptors want to try and swing for a higher upside. Given the egalitarian style the Raptors play and Agbaji’s limited on ball game, there’s a possibility that things can get better by looking elsewhere on the roster. Regardless, Agbaji deserves a lot of credit for what he brings on offense and it’s certainly turned his career around.

Defensively, Agbaji is as cozy a fit as you can think of with these Raptors. When it comes to defending on the whole, he’s the strongest among the Raptors glut of off-guards (RJ, Ja’Kobe, Gradey) when you combine isolation chops with screen navigation and off-ball awareness. However, where he’s been absolutely essential is further away from the basket, pressuring the ball.

The Raptors have given a lot of lip service to their ball pressure defense and they’ve followed up on it. This team wants to badger opposing ball handlers across the full length of the court. When we think back to Barrett’s defense, Dick’s, even Walter’s (who put in better performances than expected), Agbaji stood out as the best when it comes to pressuring across 94 feet and settling into halfcourt defense afterwards.

Cards on the table, my analysis or read of Agbaji’s defense is that he’s more or less average. That’s definitely different than how some people view it.

Ideally, Agbaji is the player who helps the Raptors strike their desired balance. A passable defender who can facilitate the Raptors defensive scheme alongside a couple very strong defenders. A low usage player on offense who just put up a 60% true shooting season who can move the chains. A player who punishes teams overhelping elsewhere, and isn’t asked to create much.

The Raptors are absolutely hoping that Dick or Walter (or both) leap frog Agbaji, and while there’s a route for both to do so, Agbaji is definitely the most impactful player from last season. If there’s no leap to be had from either, the floor and impact that Agbaji provides can help the Raptors win minutes while keeping the younger players in more limited/specialized roles. While I don’t think Agbaji will add a lot to his game, he could also prove me wrong entirely and display a level of upside that hasn’t been apparent (at least to me).

Development comes from a lot of different places in the NBA. However, development or not, Agbaji has already shown his value at the NBA level. The Raptors will need some of it, at the very least. Agbaji can be the balancing component for a lot of lineups that need shooting or ball pressure defense – a real ballast.

Have a blessed day.