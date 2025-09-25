ESPN releases top 100 players list for 2025-26 NBA season

ESPN has unveiled its annual Top 100 NBA players, and the Raptors landed four names on the list—nearly their entire projected starting five.

Starting at No. 100 is RJ Barrett, who enters the 2025 season after posting career highs in points, rebounds, and assists. Still, his steep fall from last year’s No. 53 ranking shows how much weight ESPN placed on efficiency. If Barrett could bump his free-throw shooting to even 75%, it’s easy to imagine him climbing several spots. For now, he just makes the cut.

At No. 93 is Jakob Poeltl, cracking the top 100 this time after a career year. The big man posted new highs in scoring, rebounding, steals, and free-throw percentage—production that finally earned him recognition after being left off the list a season ago.

Brandon Ingram debuts as a Raptor at No. 77. On talent alone, that feels low for a player who’s averaged 20+ points in six straight seasons, but availability matters—Ingram played only 18 games last year with New Orleans. That limited action also explains his fall from No. 40 a season ago. If he stays healthy, he’s a strong bet to push into the top 50.

The highest-ranked Raptor is Scottie Barnes, coming in at No. 30. Barnes followed his 2023–24 All-Star campaign with a more uneven season, where most of his numbers dipped. Even so, he rose slightly from last year’s No. 35 slot, showing ESPN still values his upside. With Ingram joining the roster, Barnes may have more freedom to embrace a playmaking role and rediscover his All-Star form.

The lone starter missing from the list is Immanuel Quickley, who was limited to 33 games last season. While Ingram appeared in even fewer games, his established résumé kept him in the rankings—a level of credibility Quickley still needs to build despite strong flashes.

With four top-100 players, Toronto clearly has the talent to compete. In a weaker Eastern Conference, the real question is whether this group can deliver Darko Rajaković’s first playoff berth as Raptors head coach.