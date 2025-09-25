The Toronto Raptors Tier List – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson & Es

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath are joined by Producer Es to tier list the Toronto Raptors.

From Samson’s write up on Scottie:

“So, what has Barnes clearly established as strengths in his game? He is unquestionably a very strong defender, and he maintained his energy and tenacity in a lost season where he was tasked with a lot of on-ball responsibilities on offense. He is an elite rebounder, providing extra possessions on the offensive glass and closing out possessions on the other side (73rd & 94th percentile). He’s a talented at rim finisher, especially when he’s able to attack off the catch rather than his own dribble. And lastly, but not least, he is one of the best passing forwards in the world. He’s exceptionally quick at reading the floor in front of him, and he uses his huge frame to make a wide array of passes.

There’s a great bedrock of skills here. On top of that bedrock, Barnes has had pockets, stretches, streaks… of pseudo stardom on offense. Whether it’s productive runs of pick n’ roll play where his ability to spray passes everywhere supplies the Raptors with gobs of points; or where bully drives against mismatches are a breaking point for teams who can’t matchup against jumbo wings; or maybe, a small — very small — stretch of strong 3-point shooting – these things have shown up before.”

From Samson’s write up on Gradey:

“There’s a whole other toolbox available to Dick, if he finds the key to it (his shooting). There’s a reason both Bobby Webster and Darko Rajakovic have raved about his passing and ability to read the floor (I thought as much in my pre-draft analysis), and he can definitely play the quick processing style the Raptors like. He’s also a very aggressive driver of the basketball, with great touch, and the hope would be that he can allow that to shine a bit more with a bit more progress on the NBA readiness (for lack of a better term) of his body. It’s all secondary, of course, but Dick’s secondary/tertiary skills are on pace to pop if he can shoot the leather off the ball.”

From Samson’s write up on Ochai:

“Ideally, Agbaji is the player who helps the Raptors strike their desired balance. A passable defender who can facilitate the Raptors defensive scheme alongside a couple very strong defenders. A low usage player on offense who just put up a 60% true shooting season who can move the chains. A player who punishes teams overhelping elsewhere, and isn’t asked to create much.”

Have a blessed day.