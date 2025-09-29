‘Everything starts on the defensive end, we want to dominate on that end’ Darko Rajakovic on Toronto’s focus this year

In the opening moments of his media day availability, Toronto Raptors head coach made it clear what the Toronto Raptors will be hanging their hat on this year and that’s defense. Last season after the all star break the Toronto Raptors had the second best defense in the league, only behind the 2025 NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

“When we talk about defense I really believe that everything starts with Scottie Barnes… our identity starts with him” said Rajakovic.

Barnes is without a doubt the best defender on the team, his versatility on that end along with his prowess as a rim protector was on full display last season, and Rajakovic knows that the level of their defense starts begins and ends with how impactful Barnes is on that end.

Winning the possession battle and getting into transition is something that Toronto has focused on in order to make their offense stronger as well. Defense turning into offense is the goal this year, and with the addition of Brandon Ingram this season changing up the offense, forcing turnovers and getting more fast breaks can be a way to simplify the offense somewhat as well.

“I don’t see a weak link on defense for us this year” said Rajakovic.

Rajakovic has a high level of belief in the defensive capabilities of this roster and he has made it clear that this will be a defense-first team.