“Hungry” Raptors have a lot to prove according to Scottie Barnes

Expectations are running high among Toronto Raptors fans heading into the 2025–26 NBA season, with many touting this group as a sleeper team. The bold move to acquire Brandon Ingram at last season’s trade deadline signalled a level of aggression the franchise hadn’t shown in years.

At Raptors Media Day, Scottie Barnes acknowledged the growing buzz but kept his message consistent: “We always try to go out there and win. Certain things happen—injuries happen, trades happen, a lot of things happen which play a part.” His comments hinted at last season being more of a transitional year than a full “tank,” despite Toronto finishing 30–52 and narrowly missing the play-in. They sat just one seed out but seven games back of the Miami Heat, who grabbed the final postseason spot at 37–45.

Barnes then raised the bar, looking beyond the regular season: “I think our expectations for our team are to definitely make the playoffs, and win some games in the playoffs. That’s the bottom line—that’s the standard with how talented we are and what we should be able to achieve.”

For Raptors fans, it’s a clear message: the team’s internal goals now align with their own. Should Toronto deliver, it would mark its first postseason appearance since the heartbreaking 2023 play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena. The Bulls were able to squeak by Toronto with a final score of 109-105 thanks to the Raptors missed opportunities at the free throw line. After two years of waiting, the fanbase is eager for meaningful basketball again—and Barnes seems determined to lead the charge back to the playoffs.

