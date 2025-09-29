‘I like to make sure everyone is involved’ Brandon Ingram on the expectations of his game

The debut of Brandon Ingram in Toronto is something that Toronto fans have been waiting anxiously for since they traded for the former All-Star. During his media availability he provided some insight into his on-court mindset that Toronto fans may not know about him.

“I don’t think the expect me to pass the basketball when i have it, I like to set the table I like to make sure everyone is involved–when everyone is involved on the offensive end you get everything on the defensive end from them, it’s easier to communicate on offense and defense when everyone is involved, it brings a different energy to the team when everyone is involved” said Ingram.

Ingram put an emphasis on involvement, saying that he wants to make sure that it is not just him getting his shots and getting his touches, but his teammates as well. The perception around Ingram is that he is a volume scorer who is only worried about getting his mid-range jumpers up and not worrying about including anyone else, but he made sure to dispel this notion about him.

Ingram also mentioned the importance of the defensive end as well, mentioning how Darko Rajakovic has made sure to mention how important defense is for this team to him. Ingram hasn’t been down as a defender in his career, but he has the physical tools to be an impactful defender in Toronto, and Rajakovic will surely make sure he is maximized on that end.

“What’s really impressed me is how much he has bought into it… he is really dialed into our aggressive, pressing style of play… I think he has the natural build and instincts for it” said Jakob Poeltl when asked about Ingram’s ability on defense.

Ingram has already made an impression on his teammates with his level of effort on the side of the ball that he is not known for, now he just has to translate that to the upcoming season.