Immanuel Quickley puts team success above all

Immanuel Quickley enters the 2025 season looking for redemption after injuries limited him to just 33 games last year. After a long offseason, he’s eager to prove himself again.

“Anytime you get a chance to go back to the summer, go back to the drawing board, and look where you can be better—it’s huge,” Quickley said. “Obviously, I missed a lot of games with injuries. Anytime you can go back and work from the foundation, see where you need to get better and improve, I’m always excited about that part of basketball.”

For Quickley, the key to helping Toronto win lies in his versatility.

“Anytime I’m on the floor, I look to be the best. I look to dominate every night—whether it’s scoring, passing, or defending. I feel like I’m very versatile that way. I can lead a game with defence, I can lead a game with leadership, or with scoring, passing, and creativity.”

When asked about personal goals, Quickley didn’t shy away from ambition but made it clear that winning comes first.

“Individual goals? I want to be the best—an All-Star, all of that. But I feel like the way you get individual stuff is by your team winning. So we’ve got to have that mindset.”

The Raptors continue to emphasize culture, ball movement, and trust—values echoed throughout media day. With Quickley healthy and focused, the vibes around the team feel different. It’s less about chasing stats and more about chasing wins.

You can follow our very own media day thread here at Raptors Republic.