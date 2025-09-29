Sandro Mamukelashvili will enhance Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Collin Murray-Boyles

When Darko Rajakovic inherited the Toronto Raptors his team was built around three big wings/forwards: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby. While that team didn’t stick together for very long, Coach Darko is once again saddled with three main features of his team being big forwards: Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Collin Murray-Boyles.

When I asked Coach Darko about playing these three together, he immediately referenced Sandro Mamukelashvili and how his skillset will help facilitate the way they want to play with their big forwards by utilizing him as the backup 5.

The quick and easy sell with Mamu fit wise is based around his 3-point shooting, and even more so, his above the break 3-point shooting – where he’s been one of the highest volume big men in the NBA on a per possession basis. He shot 38-percent on those looks, which is relatively great, and more to the point: above the break threes are much more valuable than corner threes as far as the player shooting it goes. Those shots are easier to create, they are more dynamic situations if you’re run off the line, and maybe most importantly, they provide more gravity and create more change in the defense.

This should carve out more room inside the arc for the trio of forwards.

“I think one thing that’s really gonna help us this year is gonna be having Sandro on the team. He’s going to be playing backup 5 for us, but also he’s a player who can stretch the floor. So, it’s really gonna allow us, especially with the second unit, to go to different schemes, to look for different guys in pick and rolls and DHO’s, to use him in spacing the floor, to use him in pick and pop. So, I think that’s going to be a big difference for us this year. Having that type of player that can really help us to connect that group. (Scottie, Ingram, CMB)”

From Es’ breakdown this summer:

“Mamu is a dribble, pass, and shoot player, which aligns with Darko Rajakovic’s ideal build for that position. And while he is an undersized big (standing at 6-foot-9 without shoes), he’s developed into a potent three-point shooter, knocking down 37% of his threes for the Spurs last season.

What makes Mamu intriguing is how the Raptors can utilize him in pick-and-roll scenarios, where his reliability as a pick-and-pop threat can make them wholly more versatile. His ability to attack closeouts and make decisions with the ball only heightens that ability. Mamu has also shown a knack for cutting into openings and moving without the ball, which is an important skill to have in the Raptors’ offensive system.”

It’s safe to say that Mamu will be a fixture in the Toronto Raptors rotation.

Have a blessed day.