Toronto Raptors’ 2025-26 Media Day Open Thread

1:30 pm EST: And we’re wrapped! Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett had chances to speak as well. There was a lot of talk of unselfishness, of improvement, and of winning.

Excited to see the rubber meet the road soon.

Thanks for rocking with us! Can’t wait for Training Camp!

11:00 am EST: It’s live again! You can watch here. Brandon Ingram is speaking now. Some thoughts on his avail.

10:50 am EST: So, stream’s been down for a while. Perhaps another hot mic? Uncertain.

The Raptors seem very focused on empowering Barnes. Both in terms of expectations and in terms of players who can help him.

“I think one thing that’s really gonna help us this year is gonna be having Sandro on the team. He’s going to be playing backup 5 for us, but also he’s a player who can stretch the floor. So, it’s really gonna allow us, especially with the second unit, to go to different schemes, to look for different guys in pick and rolls and DHO’s, to use him in spacing the floor, to use him in pick and pop. So, I think that’s going to be a big difference for us this year. Having that type of player that can really help us to connect that group. (Scottie, Ingram, CMB)”

10:20 am EST: Darko Rajakovic has spoken. Here’s the major takeaway:

“When we talk about defense I really believe that everything starts with Scottie Barnes… our identity starts with him” said Rajakovic.

9:30 am EST: It’s here! The start!

Bobby Webster already spoke the other day, and our own Samson Folk was there for Raptors Republic. You can read his work on the availability here. The main takeaway, though, was this:

For the first time in a long time, I sat across from the highest ranking Toronto Raptors decision maker without hearing the words “We will win again in Toronto.” There was no plea for confidence from the fanbase. No urgent reminders of the status of the city or franchise. Bobby Webster’s media availability was, in my estimation, fairly emotionless and pragmatic. Even as the temperature around the team continues to rise and expectations grow — because money has been spent, and the talent level seems high enough — Webster still cautioned against expectation, and continued to circle back to learning opportunities and info gathering.

Today we’ll hear from players. I doubt we’ll get guarantees of winning in Toronto. But who knows? We’ll see.

For now, hang out. The coffee is warm, the players are here, the basketball? It is coming soon.