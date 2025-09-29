‘We’re all unselfish players and we’re trying to win’ RJ Barrett on what he expects this season

RJ Barrett set out today to clear up any misconceptions about his game and also make his expectations for this season is Toronto known.

“I’ve never been a horrible defender, so I was kinda confused on that, but I’ve gotten better and i want to continue to get better and be a two way player, thats kind of my calling card so I want to continue to embrace that”



A common theme during media day thus far has been defense, and Toronto’s focus on it this season and throughout the summer. Barrett, who feels that the media and fans alike have somewhat mischaracterized made sure to correct this notion. While Barrett has never been an all-world defender, he has been an above average defender for most of his career. His defense suffered last season as a result of his increased load on offense, but this year he will have ample opportunity to separate himself as a defender on this team.

“You add Brandon Ingram into the mix, it changes things. For myself you’ve seen it across my time in high school, college and the NBA, I’ve played with great players. I don’t worry about myself too much, it’s a gift I’ve been blessed with, it doesn’t matter who’s out there I find a way to impact the game.” said Barrett.

When you add a player like Brandon Ingram into a lineup, his needs on offense undoubtedly change the roles of those around him and Barrett is aware of that. He is correct in saying that he has played with plenty of great players such as Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Pascal Siakam. The difference this season though, is that Barrett will have to have a reduced role after having experienced life with more touches and involvement in the offense.

“BI being involved, something the defense has to focus on, he’s going to get me open shots and I’m going to get him open shots” said Barrett.

Barrett made it known that he’s aware of and looking forward to what Ingram can do for him on offense, now all there is left to do is see it in action.

Barrett was not shy about his expectations for Toronto this season, as he boldly stated “We’re here to win, we’re not shying away from that, we’re trying to make the playoffs ‘we’re trying to win a championship… we’re here to win games”.

His claims about desiring a title may be a bit ambitious, but it speaks to the level of belief that he has in this team. His teammates also shared insight into their expectations this season, and while not as bold as Barrett’s statement about a title, everyone seems to be saying that this season is where they expect to see major improvements as a team.