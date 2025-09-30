‘Everyday he comes in early and works on his stuff,’ Brandon Ingram’s praises continue to be sung during training camp

During his media availability today, RJ Barrett stated, “What I’ve seen with him is his work ethic, everyday he comes in early and works on his stuff, he’s a true professional, besides his height and length and shotmaking, I can see why he’s been as good as he is” when asked about Brandon Ingram.

Throughout media day and through early training camp the team is making it clear that Ingram is extremely focused this season. After missing 64 games last season which includes every game after he was traded to Toronto, it is encouraging to hear how much work Ingram is putting in on the court.

“Brandon and I compete a lot, obviously we’re all playing together but it’s still competition” said Barrett

It seems that Barrett and Ingram have taken it upon themselves to challenge each other specifically, another encouraging sign of the level of intensity on this team. With Ingram being slotted in as the lead scorer of this team ahead of the season, and Barrett highlighting how he wants to get back to focusing on the defensive end, what better two players are there to go at each other.

With his Raptors debut rapidly approaching, it’s nice to hear that Ingram is taking the necessary steps and more to be prepared for that night and this season.