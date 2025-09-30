Inside Raptors training camp 2025: day one

The Toronto Raptors kicked off training camp inside the Jack Simpson gymnasium at the University of Calgary on Tuesday. Es Baraheni and Samson Folk were on site to provide you with all the details on what they learned.

Jamal Shead on his off-season:

“My conditioning,” Shead said. “How we’re about to play, how we are playing right now, and me being a focal point, especially on the defensive side, having the energy and the air to be willing to do all the things that we’re trying to do.”

Jamal Shead on working with Alex Caruso:

“Just pacing myself during the game, I’m very fast,” Shead said. “He told me about just changing pace and whatnot, and then on the defensive end, just how he gets steals. We watched a lot of film together. He did just come off a championship, so we didn’t work out too much together. But we had a lot of good talks.”

RJ Barrett on Immanuel Quickley:

“I don’t even worry about 5, man. Don’t worry about him.” RJ Barrett said before explaining the new nickname for the duo. “We’re 9 to 5, man. I ain’t worried about him. That’s my brother. It’s good to see him healthy, to see him back, and I’m not gonna say too much on it. You guys will see once he’s out there on the floor.”

Jamal Shead on Immanuel Quickley:

“I think everyone notices that IQ is in the best shape here. Out of everybody. He looks ready to go, and I think he’s itching to go. You know he averages, what, 17 and 9, almost 10 or something like that. And he was playing with half his team the entire time that he was playing. So, I think just getting to see the best version of him with the best version of our starting five, it’s gonna be really fun.”

