Jamal Shead: Raptors’ bond off the court will pay off on it

With media day behind them, the Raptors headed out to Alberta for their annual training camp. For Jamal Shead, it was his first taste of camp outside Toronto, and he couldn’t hide his excitement.

“It’s awesome,” Shead said. “On our way here, all I heard was that Alberta is the Texas of Canada. I was super excited to see more of the country.”

The sophomore guard was quickly asked about stepping into a leadership role in just his second season and how he’s handling that responsibility.

“I’m friends with all these guys off the court; they respect me, I respect them,” Shead explained. “Honestly, it’s just information. I’m a point guard. I give out information, they take it, receive it, and we move on. I don’t see it as them just following me because I’m some great leader — it’s more about respect.”

The conversation naturally shifted to the team’s chemistry, something Toronto emphasized heavily on media day.

“All those trips we took — Austin, Spain, LA — it all builds into this,” Shead said. “We actually enjoy being around each other. It’s not forced. Us being friends off the court makes everything so much better.”

That bond is already showing on the practice floor, even in scrimmages where Shead admits the starting unit has had the upper hand.

“Honestly, they’ve been kicking our ass,” Shead said with a laugh. “We still give them a good fight, but they’re a really good five. I’m super excited to see them start games, and for us to come in and match that intensity.”

It marked Shead’s first official media availability back with the Raptors, a reminder of why he’s already a fan favourite. His defensive energy — a calling card as a rookie — was once again a focal point of the discussion, and his competitive spirit was on full display.