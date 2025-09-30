Jamal Shead worked out with Alex Caruso: “We watched a lot of film”

Jamal Shead is learning from the best when it comes to defense.

The second-year guard spoke with the media on Tuesday as the Raptors kicked off training camp in the Jack Simpson Gym at the University of Calgary and discussed what he learned working out with Oklahoma City guard Alex Caruso during the summer.

“Just pacing myself during the game, I’m very fast,” Shead said. “He told me about just changing pace and whatnot, and then on the defensive end, just how he gets steals. We watched a lot of film together. He did just come off a championship, so we didn’t work out too much together. But we had a lot of good talks.”

Shead is trying to turn talk into action this season for the Raptors as one of their most important players on the defensive end. When asked about how that shaped his off-season, there was one thing he focused on:

“My conditioning,” Shead said. “How we’re about to play, how we are playing right now, and me being a focal point, especially on the defensive side, having the energy and the air to be willing to do all the things that we’re trying to do.”

In that sense, Caruso is the perfect player for Shead learn from. Shead is undoubtedly known for how much effort he exerts on defense. While the 2-time All-Defense guard is known for his active hands and defensive tenacity, he’s also well-known around the league for his conditioning and strength, which allows him to leverage his activity.

Shead was fourth on the Raptors in total steals last season as a rookie. He averaged 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in just under 20 minutes a night across 75 games for Toronto.

How big a role will he play this season for the Raptors? And how important will his defense be to their overall effectiveness on that end?

We’ll have to wait and see.