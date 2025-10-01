Collin Murray-Boyles talks rookie lessons and life in the NBA

With Day 2 of Raptors training camp in the books, media availability continued — this time featuring Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto’s ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

When asked if any veterans had taken him under their wing, Murray-Boyles emphasized how connected the locker room has been:

“They all have. This is something I know a lot of rookies don’t get. This team, the community, everybody here has the same goal. Everyone’s been amazing about helping each other get there.”

The rookie then spoke about which part of his game has been showing up the most during scrimmages and practices against NBA competition:

“Physically. It’s just my mentality coming into it — what I can give these guys. I want to make it as tough as possible on offence, especially for the players the offence flows through. I’m trying to bring an edge to the team and figure out how I can contribute.”

Finally, Murray-Boyles shared insight into early conversations with head coach Darko Rajaković about his role this season:

“Darko’s been really helpful. Obviously, I have a lot of high-level guys around me, so finding my niche isn’t always easy. But everybody knows defence is what’s going to get me on the floor. Being aggressive, confident, on both ends — that’s what I’m focused on. They drafted me to be me, so that’s the mindset I’m sticking with.”

The rookie out of South Carolina looks set to begin the year in a reserve role, with defence as his clear calling card. If Murray-Boyles’ words are any indication, the Raptors’ identity this season will be built on ball movement, toughness, and defence-first basketball.