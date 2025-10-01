Inside Raptors training camp: day two

Day two of Raptors training camp at the University of Calgary was filled with praise for rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who spoke to the media for the first time since Summer League. Darko Rajakovic and Scottie Barnes both got candid about how Barnes’s role will change this upcoming season.

Es Baraheni and Samson Folk take an in-depth look inside training camp.

CMB on Darko:

“Darko’s been really helpful. Obviously, I have a lot of high-level guys around me, so finding my niche isn’t always easy. But everybody knows defence is what’s going to get me on the floor. Being aggressive, confident, on both ends — that’s what I’m focused on. They drafted me to be me, so that’s the mindset I’m sticking with.”

CMB on his physicality:

“It’s really just my mentality. Coming into, like, what I can give these guys. Obviously I wanna give them the hardest time on offense. That’s how I’m making them better.” Murray-Boyles told me at practice. “Especially the guys who the offense flows through – I wanna make it as hard as possible on them so that it’s easier for them in the games. So, just trying to bring an edge to the team. Trying to figure out how I can contribute.”

Darko on Scottie’s role:

“Last year we had Scottie play on the ball a lot — which, we’re gonna continue seeing that and doing that — but also when he plays off the ball as a screener and roller, when he plays in the dunker spot it just allows him to go get more offensive rebounds and be efficient in that area. Scottie is a real force for us in transition and in the open court with his early seals and post ups. So, I think they’re going to complement each other quite well to be honest with you.”