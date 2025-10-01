Samson’s Training Camp Mailbag

To enhance the readership/writer dynamic and to take advantage of my being in Calgary to cover the team for training camp – I’m answering questions everyday!

Ask any pressing questions you might have and I’ll answer them!

Some of the questions will require more reporting/digging on my end, but some I can answer right now. Onto a few of yesterday’s questions:

Which player has been working on something they’ve struggled with in their career the most on day 1? – @kaifrenchfry

So, this stuff is a little hard to quantify since we only see the last portion of practice, not the full thing. I’ll extrapolate something a little bit to make this work. Just based on how much Jonathan Mogbo struggled with his jumper and how much Gradey Dick struggled defensively I’m left to assume they’re probably working very hard to paper over their weaknesses. However, I’m going to highlight Ochai Agbaji.

Agbaji has obviously been a very important part of the Raptors defense and has never been shy in taking on difficult matchups or stepping up to provide ball pressure. However, he only graded out in the 35th percentile as an isolation defender, and a lot of that had to do with his limitations while guarding up. He was put in these positions a bit more often because of the make up of the Raptors roster — Scottie Barnes will pick up guards on occasion, RJ Barrett will be moved off big wings from time to time — and he typically struggled to do so.

While the clips of Agbaji guarding Ingram are the ones that got posted, he was playing physical, aggressive defense at the elbow against a few different guys. It’s not as if the guys are going at full speed, but it’s nice to see Agbaji leaning into some aspects of his defense that aren’t major features: physicality and playmaking.

How do you feel about the backup center role? I think a frontcourt of Scottie/CMB when Yak sits would feed families. I think Mamu wlll get some run to start the season as well. – @taylormadeboii

The backup center role is firmly in the grasp of Sandro Mamukelashvili heading into camp, and deservedly so due to his projected fit with the Raptors.

“I think one thing that’s really gonna help us this year is gonna be having Sandro on the team. He’s going to be playing backup 5 for us, but also he’s a player who can stretch the floor. So, it’s really gonna allow us, especially with the second unit, to go to different schemes, to look for different guys in pick and rolls and DHO’s, to use him in spacing the floor, to use him in pick and pop. So, I think that’s going to be a big difference for us this year. Having that type of player that can really help us to connect that group. (Scottie, Ingram, CMB)” – Darko Rajakovic

From the writeup on media day:

“The quick and easy sell with Mamu fit wise is based around his 3-point shooting, and even more so, his above the break 3-point shooting – where he’s been one of the highest volume big men in the NBA on a per possession basis. He shot 38-percent on those looks, which is relatively great, and more to the point: above the break threes are much more valuable than corner threes as far as the player shooting it goes. Those shots are easier to create, they are more dynamic situations if you’re run off the line, and maybe most importantly, they provide more gravity and create more change in the defense.”

As for the potential pairing of Barnes & CMB in the Raptors frontcourt – it’s one that excites me as well. While there might be a lack of height there, I think there would be an opportunity to run a 3/4 court or full court press for an intense 2 or 3 minute stretch. CMB could be in the backcourt pressing as his foot speed, hands, and aggression make him a terrifying player there, and he would be paired with two of the better ball pressure guards, with Barnes patrolling near half to intercept loping passes. I don’t think it’s likely that those two become a vaunted, high usage frontcourt in CMB’s rookie year, but there will be an opportunity to get weird with it.

Any general notes about how Gradey looked, especially with Darko talking about how important defence was in his vision for the team and Gradey not exactly being the greatest in that aspect in his last 2 years? – Gradey Dick Fan

As far as body watch goes, Gradey appears to have filled out his frame a bit. Although, it’s hard to tell how much weight he’s put on, what’s clear is that he’s far more toned. It’s particularly noticeable in the arms. I never really know how to truly reconcile the fact that some guys look bigger than their listed height and some guys look smaller — because we know sometimes the measurements aren’t accurate — but Gradey continues to look extremely big next to the group of guards he’s playing with.

Whether it’s Ja’Kobe, Ochai, Jared Rhoden, whoever, Gradey looks like a giant amidst the group. As for his playing, I haven’t seen much other than the fact that he looks healthy, fit, and like he’s enjoying himself. I’m hoping to talk to him today, so I should have more soon.

I’m working on answering some more of the questions, but I am once again happy to answer/hunt for anything you guys ask. So, ask away!

Also, watch the vlog:

Have a blessed day.