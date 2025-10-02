Inside Raptors training camp 2025: day three

On day three of Raptors training camp, we learned a tidbit about the bench unit for the team. Samson and Es debated Collin Murray-Boyles and Jonathan Mogbo, while Brandon Ingram and Darko Rajakovic discussed their evolving relationship.

Darko Rajakovic on Gradey Dick’s defensive improvement:

“Definitely, and we’re noting that on both ends of the floor,” said Rajaković about Dick adding strength in the offseason. “Defensively, he’s doing a much better job in contact, he’s doing a much better job of rebounding the ball, much better job of staying in front of the guys.”

Darko Rajakovic on Gradey Dick’s offense:

“Offensively, we’re really focusing with him to play a simple offensive game.” Coach Darko said at practice. “When he has open shots and even slightly contested shots, just to be ready to shoot the ball and to play with a lot of aggressiveness. His physical shape and adding strength is definitely helping with that.”

Brandon Ingram on Darko Rajakovic:

“He’s intense. All the time.” Ingram said with a smile about his coach. “He talks about aggressiveness and dominating on the defensive end. Letting the offense come easy from the defensive end. He’s been very present every single day. When we come in here, we expect energy from him. And he brings it every time.”

Darko Rajakovic on Brandon Ingram:

“He’s a very genuine person. He cares about his teammates a lot. He cares about winning a lot. He is a basketball junkie. He really loves the game so much. He watches the film so much. After every practice he’s asking for film so he can dissect it. We had a meeting yesterday, we were talking for an hour about our offense and defense. Then we stayed and talked for 30 minutes about life, family and everything. He’s a guy that any team would be happy to have on the roster, so we’re really blessed to have him with us.”