Where is Ulrich Chomche at in his development? 

Ulrich Chomche. He has a unique name; he’s a unique player and he’s taken a unique path to the NBA, being both the youngest player selected in the 2024 NBA Draft at age 18 and the first player selected out of the Basketball Africa League.

Even though he missed about one third of his first professional season with a partial MCL tear in his right knee, Chomche showed tantilizing flashes throughout his time with the Raptors 905 last season. Then when he returned from the injury at Summer League, Chomche showed significant progress in multiple areas, stoking immense optimism about his future. The 19-year-old is teeming with physical tools and potential. His development has been compared to that of previous darling Raptors prospect Bruno Caboclo, and it will require plenty of patience, still Chomche putting it all together is a possibility that gives Raptors fans a ton to dream on.

The Raptors’ centre rotation behind Jakob Poeltl is arguably the most uncertain area of depth for the team. Offseason signing Sandro Mamukelashvili is slated to play backup five and soon-to-be sophomore Jonathan Mogbo will likely round out the position with some small-ball minutes. But there is a world where Chomche’s development takes a dramatic turn for the best and his defensive upside earns him some looks at the NBA level this season. With the Raptors trying to turn over a new, competitive, leaf, whoever they feel can impact winning the most will seize the opportunity. Still, it’s most likely Chomche stays in “two years away from being two years away” mode and keeps developing with the 905, and he is certain to spend a fair amount of time in Mississauga either way.

The rangy, six-foot-11 big’s rare and functional combination of length, speed and instincts allow him to devour space on the defensive end of the floor. His fundamentals are understandably still being brought up to NBA speed, but his physical attributes and natural inclinations allow him to paper over mistakes with sheer snap reactions and ability. What Chomche could do defensively as his feel for the game grows with experience is incredibly intriguing.

Chomche grew up in rural Cameroon, and has gone from farming beans, bananas, coffee, sweet potatoes, and cocoa to farming blocks for the 905. He averaged 2.8 over 33 games last season, good for fourth in the G League, and had three multi-block games at Summer League.

Good screen by Chomche and snake by Shead that flows into a pull up 3.



Afterwards, look at the ground Chomche covers in this contest. He's defending in the corner, sees the pass and gets a hand up at the rim.



Chomche has had some great minutes at both ends. He's imposing as a… pic.twitter.com/BEwG7PDNOx — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) July 12, 2025

While his utility as a backline sweeper was the most prominent aspect of his play in the G League last season, he showed flashes elsewhere. Chomche was primarily used as a drop defender, where his length and athleticism allowed him to play up as a rim deterrent. Yet 905 head coach Drew Jones did occasionally experiment with using Chomche at the level or in switch coverage.

Jones often praised Chomche’s ability to take lessons learned in film or practice and apply them in real time. He used the big man’s execution of multiple pick n’ roll coverages as an example when I asked him about it in January.

“He’s a long, athletic, seven-foot, young, bouncy big. With his athletic ability, he has the potential to execute multiple coverages. And we’ve thrown multiple coverages at him,” said Jones after a game against the Westchester Knicks. “We’ve said ‘Hey, versus bigger guys, we want you to play more coverage and protect the rim.’ He’s done that. We’ve challenged him to switch in pick n’ roll and keep smaller maybe more quicker players in front of him, and he’s done that. So that’s just a major example of the work that he’s putting in, and then the attention to detail, which from a 19-year-old rookie is pretty impressive.”

It's Summer League, may as well see how Chomche does against point guards.



He's an athletic dynamo. pic.twitter.com/sdK3d02Mwg — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) July 17, 2025

Offensively Chomche wasn’t as impressive. He mainly operated as a screener/roller, didn’t make great contract on screens and was a one-note roller. His all-around offensive game left little to be desired, outside of play finishing and the odd skillful pass. (Coty Wiles made a great video essay last season going into detail on the bulk of Chomche’s time with the 905. It provides a great picture of his time in the G League so far.)

This makes the jump we saw at Summer League all the more impressive. He certainly has the quickness to be used in a greater variety of coverages and if he can continue to add that versatility to his game, it will improve his ability to fit into the Raptors’ high-pressure scheme.

His speed popped off the screen on this play, where he first had a timely swat on a cutting layup attempt before rocketing down the floor in transition, catching, using a single dribble and throwing a wrap-around pass for a Collin Murray-Boyles dunk.

Ulrich Chomche, Dios Mio pic.twitter.com/n5KL6EFNYC — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) July 16, 2025

And while Chomche’s speed, especially considering his frame, is a game-changer, so was him starting to slow the game down during Summer League. He fouled substantially less, made more calculated decisions in coverage and showed far better pacing as a roller.

The Raptors expect their bigs to be able to make passes off a dribble, make and execute basic high-low reads and operate out of delay action. Chomche still has work to do here but was used in delay occasionally with the 905 and has demonstrated that he can thread the needle with passes at times.

I’d also be remiss not to mention Chomche’s motor. It’s plain to see that he’s always maxing out effort wise and it’s evident that he’s put loads of work into growing his game. Players simply don’t make the amount progress he has without a tremendous work ethic.

Chomche played only seven games with the Raptors last season and only one appearance came outside of garbage time – 12 minutes against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. At barely 19 years old, Chomche held his own against his fellow countryman for a possession in the post.

We don’t know how much of an impact Chomche will make at the NBA level this season. But we do know he has an absurd base to build from and that he’s going to put his all into improving. All we can do for now is sit back and dream.