Gradey Dick Talks Art Of Cutting, Getting Jacked & Raptors Future

Samson Folk sits down with Raptors guard Gradey Dick to discuss the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season, training camp, shooting, the art of cutting, and putting on weight.

“The first half of Dick’s season, 28 games:

32mpg / 17.8pts / 3.5rbs / 2.1asts / 1stl / 42/35/89 splits

The second half, 26 games:

26.7mpg / 10.8pts / 3.7rbs / 1.5asts / .7stls / 39/34/80 splits

Even though we’ve seen it before, a return of form to the start of his second season would be reason for celebration. What made Dick potent last season was his mix of shot-making talent, motion, gravity, and the fact that when it was time to let shots fly he was neither diffident or shy. On the whole, his shot-making numbers should underwhelm most people who look at them. A man described as a “shooter” hitting 35-percent? Doesn’t really pass the sniff test. If you’ll allow me to try and sway you, though? Some numbers from last season:

38-percent C&S 3pt shooting / 31-percent guarded / 46-percent unguarded

42-percent spot up 3pt shooting / 84th %ile out of spot ups (including attacking closeouts and drives)“

Coach Darko also complimented Dick’s defense in practice:

“We’re noticing that on both ends of the floor (the added strength). Defensively he’s doing a much better job with contact. He’s doing a much better job of rebounding the ball. A much better job of staying in front of the guys.”

“Difficulty is part of the equation with Dick, though. The Raptors drafted him expecting him to be a tremendous movement shooter and multi-purpose offensive tool. He is the exact type of player who is supposed to eventually beat difficult coverages and provide heaps of impact through his ability to reshape the defense and keep offenses afloat when they’re struggling to create easy looks. Especially when you consider that he isn’t expected to provide positive impact on defense (although that would be a very welcome surprise).”

The funny thing is, when I tracked all of Dick’s movement threes to finish his rookie season? He was dynamite – and my declaration of his prowess, a bit premature. His resume as a shooter is very much a mixed bag at this point. There’s no better example of this than his corner shooting which dropped from 48-percent to 32-percent from year 1 to year 2. The hope is that he’s good at… everything. However, it’s probably more likely that he solidifies the easier stuff first – and the Raptors should be able to provide him with more of it this upcoming season.”

