Ochai Agbaji receives praise for his defense and intensity

The off-season is where many players prove their mettle as they battle against their peers during practice and shoot-arounds. One player who has clawed his way into the rotation as a Raptor has been Ochai Agbaji. After he was acquired from the Utah Jazz in 2024, Agbaji was brought on as somewhat of a project player that pronto was looking to rehabilitate, and safe to say, he has not wasted their belief in him.

Brandon Ingram mentioned Agbaji specifically during his media availability yesterday, showing that he is continuing to make an impact on his teammates and this organization.

“Really strong, can move his feet, smart on the defensive end, he makes plays, he can guard on and off the ball, he’s been pushing me since summer time” said Ingram when asked about Agbaji as a player.

When a player of Ingram’s ability tips his cap to you as a defender, you know that you are doing something right. Defense has been a large part of why Agbaji has been able to break into Toronto’s rotation. His ability to execute Toronto’s pressure defense scheme, especially as a point-of-attack defender has been eye-popping during his tenure in Toronto.

Not only has his defense kept him on the court making an impact for Toronto, but his improvements on the offensive end as well. Agbaji shot 39.7 percent on his catch and shoot triples this season, a crucial skill for tertiary players in the NBA. His shooting was something that he improved upon in Toronto, making him a more well-rounded role player.

Agbaji is clearly making an impression on his teammates with his effort on the defensive end, and with the regular season approaching rapidly, his defense will be key for Toronto.