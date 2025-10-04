Inside the Raptors training camp finale in Calgary

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up training camp in Calgary with a sold-out crowd for their open practice. Es Baraheni and Samson Folk went in-depth on what they saw, including a dominant performance from rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, Brandon Ingram’s debut, and more. Additionally, the duo discusses their trip to Banff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sReYB_1Kgv4

Best Quotes From Calgary:

RJ Barrett on CMB:

Barrett thinks CMB’s confidence is unique: “Especially for a rookie. That’s, that’s crazy. You just gotta try and play in space. You gotta try and get away from him as much as you can.”

Brandon Ingram on Ochai Agbaji:

“Really strong, can move his feet, smart on the defensive end, he makes plays, he can guard on and off the ball, he’s been pushing me since summer time” said Ingram when asked about Agbaji as a player.

Darko on Gradey Dick’s defense:

“We’re noticing that on both ends of the floor (the added strength). Defensively he’s doing a much better job with contact. He’s doing a much better job of rebounding the ball. A much better job of staying in front of the guys.”

Scottie Barnes on Jamal Shead:

“He’s the ultimate leader. Put people in the right places. He’s not afraid to have those conflict moments with people. (At the same time), He’s very hard on himself, but he has high expectations for himself, and we have high expectations for him as well.”

Brandon Ingram on Darko Rajakovic:

“He’s intense. All the time.” Ingram said with a smile about his coach. “He talks about aggressiveness and dominating on the defensive end. Letting the offense come easy from the defensive end. He’s been very present every single day. When we come in here, we expect energy from him. And he brings it every time.”

Darko on Gradey’s offense:

“Offensively, we’re really focusing with him to play a simple offensive game.” Coach Darko said at practice. “When he has open shots and even slightly contested shots, just to be ready to shoot the ball and to play with a lot of aggressiveness. His physical shape and adding strength is definitely helping with that.”