Hello and Welcome interviews Ja’Kobe Walter: “We love each other”

William Lou and the rest of Hello and Welcome caught up with Ja’Kobe Walter at Training Camp

Walter was open with William Lou, explaining his mindset, his added weight, his relationship with Gradey Dick, and much more.

If there’s one thing that will earn Walter minutes this upcoming season, it is his defence. He acknowledged the same with Will, saying effort was the key for his role this season. Our own Es Baraheni wrote something similar this offseason. So why is this his swing skill? Because it’s his calling card. Walter’s defensive skill set is the key to unlocking more minutes for himself and potentially even earning a spot in the starting lineup. It’s his pathway to staying on the floor to develop the other aspects of his game. And the more he impresses in that area, the more important he becomes for the team. Not only is it his individual swing skill, but it could also swing the Raptors’ season. Walter is already an excellent defender in several areas. He ranked in the 85th percentile guarding isolations, 88th percentile guarding spot-ups, and 86th percentile guarding off screens. What does all that mean? Well, it means he’s great at defending closeouts, occupying space on the help side, understanding his distance from an off-ball player, using his quick feet to contest shots, or stopping a drive. In isolation situations, he’s excellent at pressuring the ball, using his hands to time deflections and pokeouts. Against quicker guards, he’s great at using his speed. Against bigger, bruising players who create separation, he’s excellent at using his length to shorten the gap.

