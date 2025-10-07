Brandon Ingram shines in debut: Raptors vs Nuggets recap

He is a hooper's hooper. It's fun to watch.

The Toronto Raptors lost their pre-season opener to the Denver Nuggets as part of the NBA’s Canada series games.

Brandon Ingram made his debut for the Raptors and scored 19 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field in just 22 minutes. Ingram was cool, calm, and collected as a scorer throughout. RJ Barrett also scored 19 points in this game, dropping in 3 threes, and adding four rebounds and 3 assists.

Scottie Barnes struggled, scoring 1 point, going 0-for-6 from the field, while dishing out five assists and dominating defensively, notching three steals and consistently forcing turnovers.

The Raptors, as a whole, were good defensively, forcing the Nuggets into 31 turnovers, which led to 34 fastbreak points.

Elsewhere, Sandro Mamukelashvili also impressed in his debut, adding 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes. Mamu made three of his five three-point attempts. The Raptors’ ninth overall pick, Collin Murray-Boyles, scored four points and, despite rolling his ankle, played 16 minutes.

Jonathan Mogbo started in place of Jakob Poeltl, who sat out with a sore back. There is still no update on Ulrich Chomche, who didn’t participate in training camp due to a medical reason.

Gradey Dick also struggled in this game, scoring just five points in 18 minutes and shooting 1 for 6 from the field.

Jamal Shead added 11 points and five assists off the bench.

Former Raptor Danny Green was on the broadcast for the fourth quarter and seemed very optimistic about the Raptors, predicting they’d be a top 6 team in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors will now head to Sacramento to face the Kings in their second pre-season game. This is one of six preseason games they will play before starting the season in Atlanta versus the Hawks on October 22nd.