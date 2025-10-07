Nuggets hand Raptors first loss in Vancouver in pre-season opener

Toronto drops its first game in Vancouver ever to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

In a game in which tickets sold out in under an hour at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Toronto Raptors were bested by the Denver Nuggets 112-108 on Monday evening in their pre-season opener.

The loss marked the first ever by the Raptors in Vancouver, dropping their record to 6-1.

Right from the tip, you could immediately see the high level of intensity that the Raptors were going to play with defensively throughout the entire game. Immanuel Quickley was picking up early and being pesky on Kitchener’s best Jamal Murray, while Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Mogbo were active with their length and physicality on the back end.

No matter who was on the court throughout the first half, they were aggressive on defence and cared. Barnes even demanded a challenge — and won it — later in the first half.

This resulted in fast break points, with a nice slam by Mogbo off an alley-oop from RJ Barrett being the culmination of that.

HAD TO BLESS Y'ALL WITH ANOTHER 📐 pic.twitter.com/Wd3YRKmKpC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 7, 2025

It also led to some breakdowns, however, as it seemed Toronto were a step slow on rotations, and Denver was making them pay. The Nuggets were simply hitting their open shots, beginning the game 8-of-9 from the field and jumping out to a 22-13 lead.

To combat this onslaught from the 2023 champs offensively for Toronto was Brandon Ingram, who was making his in-game debut for Toronto, and it did not disappoint. The 28-year-old would impact the game in so many ways offensively for the team in the first half, finishing with 13 points through two quarters.

First, he would nail a top-of-the-key three-pointer off the catch after rising from the weak side. Then, he would use his length and handle to get to the rim before drawing the foul. A tough runner would follow through contact at the top of the key, and on the next trip down, he would suck the defence in for an easy assist to RJ Barrett for the long bomb.

With no Jakob Poeltl tonight, it was Sandro Mamukelashvili checking in first off the bench, and he immediately made an impact. The free agent acquisition nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, helping cap off a 10-2 Raptors run started by Ingram to bring Toronto to within seven.

Ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles also checked in for the first time, drawing three-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic as his first-ever assignment. The result: the rookie would blow by the Denver superstar for an explosive-looking layup off the dribble, but would tweak his ankle on the way down. He would leave the game momentarily but would eventually return.

Ultimately, Christian Braun’s 12-point first quarter would keep Toronto at bay, as Denver held the 34-26 lead after one.

It was a fast-paced start to the second quarter for Toronto, with Ochai Agbaji getting an easy two in transition before Mogbo’s euro step in transition (one of his favourite moves by the way) would lead to another make on the fast break a little later.

Couple that with a couple of nice Ingram plays, including a sneaky baseline cut (he had a nice 45 cut later in the half), and a smooth turnaround from the free throw line, which would cap a 9-0 Raptors run to cut the lead all the way down to two (42-40), midway through the second quarter.

Mamukelashvili would also continue to flash in the frame, taking Jokic off the dribble and making a couple of great decisions after attacking a closeout, finishing with 10 in the half. Ultimately, Denver’s offence would continue to get efficient looks, outscoring Toronto 22-16 in the final six minutes of the half, taking a 64-56 lead into the Rogers Arena locker rooms at halftime.

After forcing a whopping 16 turnovers in the first half while scoring 17 points off of them, that’s exactly how the third quarter would start. Quickley, who was pesky at the point of attack all game, poked the ball free before Barrett would finish at the rim in transition.

Fellow Canadian, Jamal Murray, would answer right back, however, with a tough midrange step back on the other end. That, plus a Braun three and Cam Johnson layup, would be enough for Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic to call a timeout with the Denver lead up to 12 (74-62) three minutes into the frame.

The teams would trade fouls, misses, and turnovers through the next couple of minutes before a nice Ingram skip pass for a Quickley weak-side catch and shoot three would break the lull.

Ingram would then draw a pair of fouls, Jamal Shead would go coast-to-coast for a layup, and Mamukelashvili would drain another three to cap an 11-0 Raptors’ run to cut the lead down to two (83-81).

It would be back-and-forth the rest of the three minutes remaining in the third, with notably Murray-Boyles blowing by former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas for an easy layup. Ultimately, the Nuggets would lead 94-88 heading into the fourth.

For the final frame, starters on both sides would not return to the game, giving others a chance to get a look. A quick 6-0 run with buckets from Mamukelashvili, Shead, and a pair of free throws from Gradey Dick would tie things up as the energy carried over into the final quarter.

That frenetic play continued with players like Chucky Hepburn, Olivier Sarr, Jamison Battle, and Alijah Martin all checking into the game, as the group would be able to take the team’s first lead since early on with seven minutes left (100-99).

With the benches empty on both sides for the final half of the quarter, the play naturally got sloppier. But Sarr showed some good things as a rebounder and defender, Hepburn’s playmaking and point of attack defence popped, and Alijah Martin had a nice layup in which he had to adjust mid-air.

This all would lead to a tie ball game at 106 all with 2:37 left, and the Nuggets would lock up from then on. Toronto scored two points the rest of the way, paired with a DaRon Holmes dagger, and that would be enough for Denver to hand Toronto their first loss in Vancouver ever.