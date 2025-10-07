Quick Reaction: Nuggets 112, Raptors 108

Brandon Ingram – 22 MIN, 19 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6-12 FG, 1-3 3FG, 6-7 FT

Started the game getting to the line and followed it with a catch-and-shoot three. Never looked rushed. Ingram was clearly the Raptors’ primary scoring option and played like it, providing consistency in a game where others were up and down. Finished through contact, found teammates in rhythm, and didn’t force much. A smooth debut.

Grade: A+

RJ Barrett – 20 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7-12 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2-4 FT

RJ came out flying—two early steals, a bounce-pass assist, and a transition corner three all before the first timeout. Carried his offensive weight in the open floor and connected from distance. Played smart off-ball defence, especially helping with double teams on Jokic. Free-throw shooting still lags, but the aggression was consistent throughout.

Grade: A

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 22 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6-8 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT

Made an instant impression by knocking down his first two shots—both threes. Played strong positional defence, even drew a foul on Jokic. Ran the floor well, made smart cuts, and showed poise as a decision-maker. Hustled for boards, played within the system, and proved he might be more than just depth.

Grade: A+

Scottie Barnes – 18 MIN, 1 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT

Defended hard, especially when switched onto Jokic, and impacted the game with steals and assists. But it was a rough night offensively. Couldn’t get anything to fall, forced some shots, and committed a tough foul on a potential four-point play. Still, his fingerprints were all over the defensive game plan, particularly in double teams.

Grade: D-

Immanuel Quickley – 20 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT

Quickley didn’t light up the scoreboard, but he was solid across the board. Hit a post-fade, connected on a floater, and showed signs of improved defence by forcing multiple backcourt turnovers. Low mistake game with some encouraging flashes, especially defensively.

Grade: B-

Ochai Agbaji – 15 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT

Efficient as always. Got on the board with a post fade and didn’t force anything. Had a bad turnover in the second quarter and flirted with a few more, but played steady defence. Not a high-usage outing, but he reminded everyone of his scoring efficiency and reliability on the perimeter defensively.

Grade: B+

Jamal Shead – 16 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-3 FT

Started slow but came alive in the second half. Found seams in the defence, finished a double-clutch layup, and earned an and-one to open the fourth. Distributed well in transition and looked more in rhythm as the game wore on. Not his sharpest defensive outing, but he did enough to stand out.

Grade: A-

Collin Murray-Boyles – 16 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT

Looked solid out of the gate with a quick finish, but came up limping shortly after. Returned later and made a highlight reverse layup in the third. Outside of that, it didn’t have much impact on either end, but showed flashes.

Grade: C

Gradey Dick – 17 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT

Made his first shot—a corner three—late in the second, but the rest of the night was scattered. Multiple turnovers, offensive fouls, and missed putback opportunities. Drew free throws off a hustle play, but felt like frustration got the best of him late.

Grade: F

Ja’Kobe Walter – 15 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-3 FT

Played most of his minutes in the second half. Had a strange push-shot bucket before the half and showed strong defensive positioning at times. Offensively, still finding his footing.

Grade: C

Jonathan Mogbo – 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT

Started at center and won the opening tip. Wasn’t afraid of the matchup against Jokic. Showed craft with a euro-step and was aggressive on ball pressure. Didn’t rebound particularly well, but held his own considering the circumstances.

Grade: C+

Chucky Hepburn – 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 4 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT

Didn’t score, but made an immediate impact defensively. Ripped the ball early in the fourth and generated extra possessions. Offence was non-existent, but he made his minutes count on the other end.

Grade: B

Alijah Martin – 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT

Quick stint with active rebounding and a nice euro-step finish. Didn’t force much. Solid rotational energy to finish out the game.

Grade: C+

AJ Lawson – 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT

Cracked the box score fast with a rebound and free throws. Showed some bounce off the bench, even if the shot wasn’t there.

Grade: C

Olivier Sarr – 8 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-1 FT

Entered late and was immediately beaten off the dribble a few times. But he fought on the glass and put in a second-chance effort for a bucket.

Grade: D

Jamison Battle – 8 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT

Struggled from deep but did enough defensively and made a smart transition assist. Could’ve had a better showing if his shot had been falling.

Grade: C-

Darko Rajaković

Pulled out a rare double-challenge win, getting two calls overturned, including a key foul on Jokic. Ran a tight 11-man rotation through three quarters, possibly giving a glimpse into his regular-season approach. Double-teams on Jokic with Barnes and Barrett worked well. Good energy and structure from the group overall.

Grade: B+