Gameday: Raptors @ Kings, October 8

Tonight, the Toronto Raptors will be taking on the Sacramento Kings in their second preseason game. Former Raptor DeMar DeRozan will be facing off against his old team yet again as well. Raptors fans finally got to see Brandon Ingram play basketball in a Toronto uniform, and they got a little taste of what’s to come for the team as a whole. Tonight they will get another taste of what Toronto is capable of when they’re healthy. Jakob Poeltl didn’t play in the last preseason game due to a sore back, but there’s a chance he suits up tonight and adds a whole new wrinkle to this Raptors team.

Traveling to Sacramento, the Raptors will be facing a Kings team that is known for their immense shortcomings on the defensive end. Against Denver, Toronto showed plenty of encouraging things, specifically RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram who finished with 19 points each on great efficiency.

It has been a few years since Toronto had an on-ball scorer as skilled as Ingram and he put all of those skills on show in the last game. We also saw him be integrated perfectly into Darko Rajokovic’s heavy motion and cutting scheme, as he showed great timing and feel on his off-ball movement.

Scottie Barnes scoring a measly one point against Denver was a tad off-putting to see, but tonight he will have a chance to bounce back against a defense that features Sabonis as its anchor. Tonight will also be a test for Toronto’s defense as they are facing a fairly explosive backcourt in Malik Monk and Zach LaVine.

Last game we saw some breakdowns from Toronto defensively, as their pressure scheme is very demanding for some of the players, and with Monk and LaVine being able to burst toward the rim at any given moment, the backline help will be integral tonight.

The minutes last game were pretty stretched out and we were able to get a nice look at most of the rotation players. Tonight will likely be the same as this is another great opportunity to let the team improve their chemistry and to get a look at how different lineups work together.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Venue: Rogers Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Sacramento Kings

PG: Malik Monk

SG: Zach LaVine

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Keagan Murray

C: Domantas Sabonis

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

