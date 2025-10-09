Collin Murray-Boyles causes chaos in Raptors win over Kings

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles was the chaos engine for the Toronto Raptors in their win over the Sacramento Kings.

CMB nearly notched a triple-double, putting up 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists along with two blocks in 23 minutes of action. One of the biggest highlight plays from the night was when he blocked Malik Monk’s three-point shot, then leaked out for the and-one dunk in transition.

Brandon Ingram led all Raptors with 21 points in 23 minutes. He added 6 rebounds, three assists and knocked down 5 of his 7 three-point shots. It was another clinic for Ingram in his second game as a Raptor.

For his part, RJ Barrett also did well from beyond the arc, knocking down 3-of-5 threes and tallying 13 points.

Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter combined for 29 points on 14 shots in this game and both did well defensively as well.

The Raptors, as a whole, shot the ball extraordinarily well, hitting 20 of their 37 threes versus the Kings in the win.

Scottie Barnes did not play in this game, and Ochai Agbaji started in his place.

Jakob Poeltl missed his second straight game with a sore back, and Jonathan Mogbo filled in for him at the center spot.

The Raptors will head back home to Toronto to play the Boston Celtics in their third pre-season game. They have four more preseason games total before tipping off the season in Atlanta versus the Hawks.

For a more in-depth breakdown of tonight’s game, check out Es Baraheni’s breakdown of CMB’s game, the connection between Barrett and Ingram, and his comments on Walter and Dick’s impressive outings.

Please like, comment, and subscribe to the Raptors Republic YouTube page, and don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating on your podcast platforms as well.

Enjoy!