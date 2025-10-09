Quick Reaction: Raptors 130, Kings 122

Brandon Ingram – 23 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7-15 FG, 5-7 3FG, 2-2 FT

Ingram was brilliant offensively tonight, he did a lot of damage as a spot up three-point shooter, showing off his off-ball offensive capabilities. He also showed off his on-ball skills, attacking off Iverson cuts, and being aggressive on grab and go plays as well. His ability to break down defenders off the dribble is something that has been missing in Toronto for too long.

Grade: A+

RJ Barrett – 23 MIN, 13 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3-11 FG, 3-5 3FG, 4-6 FT

RJ did a bit of everything tonight, but it was his chemistry with Ingram that really took the forefront. His ability to get into the teeth of the defense and kick the ball out was also on display tonight as well as his spot up shooting.

Grade: B+

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 17 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-1 FT

Mamu’s connective ability when he is on the floor seems so natural, he is beyond prepared to play in Darko’s system, and he has pretty good instincts of how to move with and without the ball in his hands. His floor spacing draws closeouts which in turn can create driving lines for him, like we saw tonight.

Grade: B-

Immanuel Quickley – 20 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 2-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT

Quickley just could not get going offensively tonight, he looked for his own jumpers off the dribble to no avail most of the time, and the off-ball actions Darko drew up for him did not free him up either. He seemed a bit out of sorts when it pertained to his decision making tonight as well, sometimes entering the lane and trying to squeeze a pass through too much traffic.

Grade: C+

Ochai Agbaji – 20 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT

Defensively, Ochai was not as impactful as you’d like him to be in a starting role. He started for Scottie Barnes who didn’t suit up tonight, and it felt like he was just solid on the defensive end, while also being very quiet on offense, at least in the first half. In the second half he woke up, hit a catch and shoot triple, and got involved in transition as well.

Grade: C+

Jamal Shead – 16 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB,3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT

Shead was tasked with pressing the Kings backcourt tonight and more often than not this seemed to be a task that was too tall for him. It’s a big ask to stay with guards like Malik Monk and Zach LaVine especially with heavy on-ball pressure, and this seemed to be a bit much for Shead who let them into the teeth of the defense frequently. Offensively he was patient, and he didn’t force any looks tonight, and he even knocked down a late shot clock three as well.

Grade: B-

Collin Murray-Boyles – 23 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 4-8 FG, 1-2 3FG, 3-3 FT

CMB’s impact today on both ends of the floor is exactly what Toronto envisions for him in the future. He was bruising in the paint offering backline resistance on defense, his passing was very strong tonight as well, as he had some slick live dribble passes to open shooters that were very encouraging. Overall his activity and energy tonight led to easier offense for him, something that he will need to do this season.

Grade: A+

Gradey Dick – 15 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 6-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT

Gradey was nearly perfect on offense tonight and he didn’t even rely on his three ball, only making one out of two attempts from behind the arc. Instead, he was sprinting all over the floor in an attempt to free himself up for efficient rim looks. He filled the lane in transition beautifully and his finishing was strong as well, he also finished a beautiful lob in transition.

Grade: A+

Ja’Kobe Walter – 22 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4-7 FG, 2-3 3FG, 5-5 FT

Much better showing for Walter tonight than in the previous game. His jump shot seemed confident and he was not shy about letting it fly from behind the arc, his held defense was strong tonight as well, often finding ways to dig in at the right moment.

Grade: A

Jonathan Mogbo – 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT

Got the start again in place of the injured Jakob Poeltl. He had some strong moments in the short roll as a passer. His rebounding and overall activity on defense was intense as well, he moved around the floor well and was often in good position.

Grade: B

Darko Rajaković

Darko’s lineup choices tonight along with his play calls, specifically between Barrett and Ingram, were strong tonight. A huge question going into the season was how will Barrett and Ingram work together, and Darko has made it work by having them cut off of each other, and he even had Ingram screen for Barrett tonight as well.

Grade: B+