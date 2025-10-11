Brandon Ingram is Everything the Raptors Need (FILM BREAKDOWN)

Samson Folk does a film breakdown on Brandon Ingram’s play since joining the Raptors.

From Game 2:

“Brandon Ingram got to display his above-the-break 3-point shooting very early as the beneficiary of a Mogbo short roll pass, and then a baseline-corner-atb sequence for two separate makes. It was immediately different from game 1 of the preseason, as the Raptors were succeeding in the halfcourt, and not necessarily reliant on getting out and running. A different bring up ball handler nearly every time and playing in space. Ingram looked incredibly comfortable playing around with the ball as he scored 14 of the Raptors first 20 (on 5-6 shooting) as the Raptors kept pace with the Kings who were having Sabonis mash to the rim an relying on some sterling shot making from Zach Lavine.”

From Game 1:

“The Raptors worked their way back — at least some of the way — by putting out a lineup that could support Ingram with screening on one side, and could defend like hell on the other. They asked their star to worm his way to buckets and to points and he did – with gusto and sticktuitiveness. They linked together that lineup with their bench squad to piece together an 11-0 run (capped off by yet another Mamu triple) and found themselves back within 2.”

On Ingram’s attitude:

“Brandon Ingram praised Coach Darko:

“He’s intense. All the time.” Ingram said with a smile about his coach. “He talks about aggressiveness and dominating on the defensive end. Letting the offense come easy from the defensive end. He’s been very present every single day. When we come in here, we expect energy from him. And he brings it every time.”

Coach Darko expressed an admiration for Ingram as well, saying: “He’s a very genuine person. He cares about his teammates a lot. He cares about winning a lot. He is a basketball junkie. He really loves the game so much. He watches the film so much. After every practice he’s asking for film so he can dissect it. We had a meeting yesterday, we were talking for an hour about our offense and defense. Then we stayed and talked for 30 minutes about life, family and everything. He’s a guy that any team would be happy to have on the roster, so we’re really blessed to have him with us.”

Have a blessed day.