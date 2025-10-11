Collin Murray-Boyles misses practice due to injury

One of the newest additions to the Raptors, rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, has already encountered a setback early in his NBA career. In just his third preseason appearance, Murray-Boyles exited the game against the Boston Celtics after only eight minutes of action, logging four points, one rebound, and an assist before leaving with an apparent injury.

The team initially diagnosed it as a bruised right elbow. X-rays came back negative following the game, offering some relief. However, Murray-Boyles admitted he wasn’t sure how the injury occurred, saying the pain intensified once the adrenaline wore off.

Collin Murray-Boyles was not at practice today, instead was getting further testing done on his elbow. Jakob Poeltl was also out as he recovers from a cold. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 11, 2025 News courtesy of Michael Grange

The rookie was absent from practice today as he underwent further evaluation on the elbow. His availability for upcoming games remains uncertain.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for Murray-Boyles, who earned his first start last night as several regulars were rested. He had been building momentum, particularly in his previous outing against the Sacramento Kings, where he impressed with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in 23 minutes during the Raptors’ 130–122 win.

Murray-Boyles also turned heads during Summer League play in Las Vegas, where he was praised by commentators for his defensive energy and intensity—an effort that helped spotlight the Raptors’ promising young core.

In addition to the update on Murray-Boyles, the Raptors are still without their starting center, who has yet to make his preseason debut due to illness.

Should Murray-Boyles be cleared to return, his next opportunity will come on Sunday, October 12, when the Raptors face the Washington Wizards.