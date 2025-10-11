Gradey Dick LEADS Raptors In Win Over Celtics

The Toronto Raptors were without any starters tonight in their third pre-season game versus the Boston Celtics and opted to start their entire second unit.

Gradey Dick took full advantage. In 24 minutes, Gradey poured in 22 points on 13 shots, adding six rebounds, one assist, and one steal as well.

Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles left the game in the 1st half with a bruised right elbow and did not return. He scored four points in 7 minutes.

Former Raptor Chris Boucher made his return to Toronto for the first time as a member of the Celtics and poured in 19 points in 23 minutes, along with 9 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. A full revenge game of sorts. Payton Pritchard also added 19 points, while Anfernee Simons added 18 points.

The Raptors were down 21 points at halftime, but clawed back thanks to the help of Chucky Hepburn and Jonathan Mogbo, who dominated defensively.

Hepburn added 13 points, eight assists, and four steals in 28 minutes. Mogbo finished with eight points, five rebounds, and 3 assists.

Ja’Kobe Walter struggled in this game, scoring just one point and missing all eight of his field goal attempts. Jamison Battle added 12 points and made four threes in this game.

The Raptors played all 14 available players and each one of them scored tonight.

The Raptors will play the Wizards in Washington next on Sunday and then head to Boston to face the Celtics, before returning home to play the Brooklyn Nets for their final pre-season game.

