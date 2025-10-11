Ja’Kobe Walter: A new-age shooting guard looking to evolve in year two

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

The NBA is constantly evolving with what archetype of player is in fashion, and Ja’Kobe Walter fits the current mould of what a modern shooting guard is to a tee.

Take a look at the two guards around the league last season who affected winning at the highest level outside of the superstars: Derrick White, Andrew Nembhard, Alex Caruso, and Mikal Bridges. What these off guards provide is perfect for today’s modern NBA.

Strong at the point of attack, which takes the brunt of the defensive load off the point guard, can make smart decisions on and off the ball, and provide help offensively with their shooting. That’s the blueprint, and Walter can do those things. What separates that list of elite players from the rest of the crop, however, is the self-creation they can provide.

After a solid rookie year where Walter averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 40.5 per cent from the field, 34.9 per cent from distance, and 79.5 per cent from the free throw line in his debut season (52 games), the self-creation part of his game should be watched closely.

If you had to monitor one thing for the 21-year-old this season, it would be whether Walter can provide more juice with the ball in his hands. Obviously, this isn’t the be-all and end-all for Walter, who has many other strengths (which we will get to). But this is the skill that would help Walter eventually make a jump into another tier of player.

Last season, Walter was below average when creating for himself, with his lack of an effective handle, especially with his left hand, and blow-by ability holding him back. He did stand out in one area, however, which was mid-range pull-ups, converting at a 40.5 per cent (17-of-42) clip, per Synergy.

Play type Stat Overall dribble jumpers 33.3 per cent (24-for-72) 2-point dribble jumpers 40.5 per cent (17-of-42) 3-point dribble jumpers 23.3 per cent (7-for-30) Pick and roll ball handler 37.3 per cent (19-for-51) Isolation 20.0 per cent (1-for-5)

Seeing how these numbers progress is something to look forward to this season.

Let’s get into what Walter already provides offensively, and what we can expect to see once again from him this season with his off-ball value. Catch and shoot, cutting, and making smart decisions while attacking closeouts are the type of things that get you into the rotation, and Walter has a skill set that allows him to fit into a multitude of roles offensively. His 36.9 per cent (58-for-157) catch and shoot mark and his 60.7 per cent (17-for-28) mark off cuts are both solid and should only continue to get better with Brandon Ingram in the fold making everyone’s lives easier.

He also draws fouls offensively and is overall aggressive, handling physicality on both ends of the floor, which translates to a playoff setting. Improved numbers at the rim this season would be a bonus after shooting only 45.8 per cent (60-for-131) there last year, but as his body matures and he puts on weight, there could be an improvement.

Now, arguably the best part of Walter’s game and what could eventually give him the advantage over Gradey Dick in the food chain for minutes is his defence.

That aggressiveness and physicality stand out on the defensive end as he gets after it at the point of attack. Walter picks up high, has quick hands, and uses his length (6-foot-10 wingspan) to disrupt defenders while playing fast.

The Baylor alum’s isolation defence stood out specifically, allowing only 29.0 per cent from the field (9-for-31), which was 85th percentile per Synergy. One area of improvement for Walter to watch could be his screen navigation, as when guarding the pick-and-roll ball handler, the McKinney, Tex. native allowed opposing players to shoot 53.9 per cent from the field.

Overall, it’s only year two for Walter, and as a non-lottery pick, he’s already shown more than enough to be excited about his future. Even if he doesn’t develop into Derrick White, who has become one of the most valuable players in basketball with his defence, 3-point shooting, and self-creation ability on the weak side, Walter’s physicality, his own shooting ability, and overall defence can get him places.

After missing training camp and other times throughout last season with injuries, Walter was pretty consistent in his minutes despite all the stop-and-start. With his rookie season and a full offseason under his belt, seeing the steps that he takes in Darko Rajakovic’s system is something the Raptors’ brass and fans alike will be excited to monitor.