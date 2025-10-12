Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, October 12

The 2–1 Toronto Raptors are heading to the nation’s capital for a Sunday afternoon preseason clash against the Washington Wizards. Toronto enters the game on a high after edging out the Boston Celtics in dramatic fashion at the buzzer.

For Washington, this marks their preseason debut — the first of three tune-up games before the real action begins.

Toronto’s exhibition slate has been promising so far. Brandon Ingram has looked sharp and confident after missing most of last season, showing no signs of rust. New free-agent addition Sandro Mamukelashvili has impressed as a versatile, floor-stretching big man, particularly in his memorable debut out west in Vancouver. Meanwhile, ninth-overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles has already flashed elite defensive potential, turning heads in the team’s win over Sacramento. Unfortunately, the rookie suffered an injury against Boston, but the good news is that his X-rays came back negative.

As a group, the Raptors have been steady, winning two of three games and losing their lone contest by just four points. For a preseason focused on rhythm and chemistry, Toronto has to be encouraged by both the results and the individual progress.

Washington, on the other hand, remains a mystery. Having yet to play a preseason game, plenty of questions surround this revamped roster. The projected starting lineup features Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr. However, both McCollum and Middleton could become trade chips as the season unfolds — the Wizards are clearly in the early stages of another rebuild.

Courtesy of ESPN

The team’s youth movement is highlighted by their 2025 draft class. With the sixth pick, they selected Tre Johnson, who’s expected to handle both guard spots despite being more of a natural scorer than a playmaker, averaging just 2.7 assists per game in his lone year at Texas. Washington later flipped the 18th pick, Walter Clay Jr., to Utah in exchange for the 21st pick, Will Riley, a 6’9″ forward from Illinois (and Kitchener native), plus extra draft capital. The Wizards also landed Jamir Watkins (43rd overall), a 6’6″ wing out of Florida State, as part of that same deal. Both Riley and Watkins are expected to get early looks in the rotation as Washington gauges their long-term potential.

The most notable departure is Jordan Poole, who was dealt as part of the McCollum trade. Poole’s absence opens up plenty of shot opportunities, but how those touches are distributed will depend on how long McCollum and Middleton stay in the mix. Expect Bub Carrington — fresh off an impressive sophomore campaign that earned him All-NBA Second Team honours after averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists — to take on a larger offensive role this season.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:00 p.m. ET

Television: SN, NBA TV

Venue: Capital One Arena

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

PG: Bub Carrington

SG: CJ McCollum

SF: Khris Middleton

PF: Kyshawn George

C: Alex Sarr

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Washington Wizards +4.5 (-105) +160 O 231.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors -4.5 (-115) -190 U 231.5 (-105)

*Odds as of October 11, 11:30 pm ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway