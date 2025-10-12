Quick Reaction: Raptors 113, Wizards 112

Ochai Agbaji – 16 MIN, 5 PTS, 11 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT

Agbaji played solid early defence and made smart, unselfish reads on offence, even if they didn’t translate into assists. He didn’t force shots and contributed by moving the ball well. Surprisingly active on the offensive glass, showing a strong motor despite limited minutes.

Grade: A-

Chucky Hepburn – 10 MIN, 12 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-1 FT

Hepburn made an instant impact off the bench, drilling two threes — a spot-up and an impressive pull-up just before the third-quarter buzzer. His minutes were limited, especially in the first half, despite his scoring efficiency. Defensively, he was disruptive, racking up a steal too.

Grade: A+

Olivier Sarr – 17 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT

Sarr played solid defence in the second quarter, containing CJ McCollum on the perimeter and battling his brother Alex Sarr in the post. Didn’t assert himself offensively but contributed on the boards. The elder Sarr may have had the last laugh, as Olivier capped off a furious Wizards comeback with a clutch, buzzer-beating finish at the rim to seal the win.

Grade: A

David Roddy – 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT

Roddy checked in early in the fourth and made an immediate impact with a steal and transition assist. Added a strong finish through contact. While his three-point shooting was off, that’s not a key part of his game.

Grade: C-

Alijah Martin – 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT

Entered in the fourth and crashed the boards hard, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, he couldn’t get much going, but his energy was decent.

Grade: D

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-0 FT

Sandro got the start in place of Poeltl and looked comfortable from the jump. Delivered a beautiful bounce pass early and ran the floor like a wing, scoring in transition and making hustle plays. He provided great energy on both ends and is proving to be a great signing so far.

Grade: A-

Immanuel Quickley – 24 MIN, 18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT

Quickley came out with aggression after some quiet outings, mixing drives and perimeter looks. Showed improved defence, drawing a charge and applying full-court pressure that led to a turnover. Hit almost all of his threes in the second half to round out a solid outing.

Grade: A

RJ Barrett – 23 MIN, 15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 4-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT

Barrett started hot with five quick points and kept the momentum going. His confidence from deep was evident, shooting without hesitation. Attacked the rim with strength, including a strong and-one finish. The best part of it all? A perfect night from the free-throw line.

Grade: A-

Scottie Barnes – 21 MIN, 10 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT

Despite a rough shooting night, Barnes made his presence felt with active defence and playmaking. Forced two early turnovers and rebounded with effort. Offensively, showed flashes with midrange attempts but couldn’t get all of them to fall.

Grade: B

Jonathan Mogbo – 10 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT

Quiet in the first half, Mogbo made his mark in the third with a strong cut and finish off a Shead dime. His energy picked up in the second half, especially defensively.

Grade: D+

Gradey Dick – 17 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT

Took time to find his rhythm, but knocked down a smooth catch-and-shoot three. Later, drove aggressively to draw contact and earn two free throws.

Grade: C+

Jamison Battle – 14 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT

Started off rough, stepping out of bounds after a defensive stop. But he found his groove in transition, scoring on back-to-back possessions late in the third, then added a tough baseline fadeaway early in the fourth.

Grade: B-

Jamal Shead – 13 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT

Shead’s effort ramped up in the fourth after a quiet start. Got into passing lanes and made several high-IQ plays, including a slick crossover leading to a Walter four-point play, and a crafty finish on the next possession. Still needs to bring consistent defensive effort earlier in games, but perhaps he’s saving that for the real games.

Grade: C

Ja’Kobe Walter – 22 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-3 FT

Got the start in place of Ingram and made his impact defensively with deflections and pressure. Struggled from three, but salvaged some points with a second-chance finish and a rare four-point play. The hustle was there even if the shot wasn’t.

Grade: B

Jared Rhoden – 7 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT

Entered late and had a strong finish through contact at the rim. Not much else in limited time.

Grade: C-

Coach Rajaković

This was a relatively straightforward game for Darko, and his trust in the bench replacements paid off. The starting lineup shake-up worked, and his rotation decisions mostly made sense.]

Grade: A-