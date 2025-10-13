Raptors’ Collin Murray-Boyles is League Ready (Film Breakdown)

Samson Folk does a film breakdown on Toronto Raptors top prospect Collin Murray-Boyles.

Firstly, the Raptors had their highest draft selection since 2021 (where they selected Scottie Barnes), the 9th pick, with which they selected Collin Murray-Boyles – a sophomore forward out of South Carolina. Of course, I loved the selection as ‘CMB’ was one of my favorite prospects in the draft — the Raptors keep selecting guys I talk a lot about, every year… hmm… much to consider — largely because of his, in my view, exceptional defensive ability and unique driving game from the frontcourt spot that is supplemented with elite touch.

Height: 6’6.5″ / Wingspan: 7’0.75″ / Standing Reach: 8’10” / 239 lbs

16.8 ppg / 8.3 rbs / 2.4 asts / 1.5 stls / 1.3 blks / .586/.265/.707 / 63% TS

“My physical presence. That’s something that I feel puts me ahead of a lot of defenders. My willingness to defend, that’s my #1 thing. That’s what gets me going in games. That’s what gets my team going – when I’m playing defense.” Murray-Boyles said after being drafted. “And that’s something that I know my team needs from me. So, they’ll (Raptors) be getting a hard player and a hard worker for sure.”

Murray-Boyles’ performance at Summer League was a mixed bag per the box score, with some very high high’s and some mediocre low’s, but he immediately performed as one of the two best defenders on the roster (Mogbo was the only one giving him competition there) and displayed the overall floor game that high-impact players always do. While his fit is still a little bit in question with the big club, he proved some of his promise at Summer League.”

“A fun wrinkle to start the second half? Ja’Kobe Walter started in place of Ochai Agbaji, and CMB started in place of Jonathan Mogbo. The Kings also started in a 94 foot press with three men in the backcourt. For his part, Walter hit two triples to kick things off. One being a step-back out of pressure. Really nice. He was up to 13 points on the game. An Ingram triple from the corner pocket — after Quickley collapsed the paint — dropped in. CMB blocked a 3-pointer and Ingram threw him a touchdown pass for an and-1 dunk on the break. The Kings got called for a tech. The fellas were rolling as they opened up a 83-61 lead.

At that point, Murray-Boyles had collected 10 points, 6 boards, and 6 rebounds with 2 blocks. A wrecking ball collecting stats and gumming up the Kings offense on his way to impact. The bench units continued the helter-skelter pace until the 3rd quarter came to a close with a 19 point lead in hand.”

