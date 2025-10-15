Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, October 15

For the second time in less than a week, Atlantic Division rivals Toronto and Boston will face off, as the Raptors head to TD Garden for their penultimate preseason game.

Toronto took the last meeting in dramatic fashion, with sophomore Jonathan Mogbo playing the hero, sinking a walk-off buzzer-beater. That was the Raptors’ second straight win, decided at the horn—Olivier Sarr hit the game-winner in their prior outing. That shot was particularly special for Sarr, as it came against his younger brother, top draft prospect Alex Sarr. Even in preseason, it’s a moment Olivier will likely cherish for years.

Since opening the preseason with a loss to the Denver Nuggets in Vancouver, the Raptors have rattled off three straight wins and secured at least a .500 preseason record. One more victory would guarantee a 4–2 finish. All eyes will be on veteran center Jakob Poeltl, who has yet to suit up this preseason due to injury and illness. If cleared, this could mark his first minutes of the 2025–26 campaign.

On the other side, the Celtics are looking to even the preseason series after falling to Toronto last week. The standout for Boston in that game was former Raptor and Montreal native Chris Boucher, who impressed with 19 points and 9 rebounds in 23 minutes. He started the game and could be pushing for a regular-season role, particularly with Boston lacking depth in the frontcourt.

Boucher was one of five Celtics to score in double figures. He tied Payton Pritchard for a team-high 19 points, doing so in three fewer minutes. Anfernee Simons, Boston’s marquee offseason addition, added 18 points and continues to find his rhythm after being acquired from Portland in the Jrue Holiday trade.

Boston enters tonight’s matchup with a 2–1 preseason record, their only loss coming against Toronto. They’re coming off a dominant 138–107 win over the Cavaliers. After losing Jayson Tatum to a major injury in last season’s playoff series against the New York Knicks, the Celtics opted to retool the roster, shipping Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta in exchange for Georges Niang and a second-round pick. Without Tatum, expectations are tempered, but with Jaylen Brown healthy and Simons providing a scoring punch, Boston remains a playoff contender.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TSN, NBA TV

Venue: TD Garden

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

PG: Payton Pritchard

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Sam Hauser

C: Chris Boucher

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) – Out

Jordan Walsh (Groin) – Game-time decision

Raptors

A.J. Lawson (Undisclosed) – Game-time decision

Collin Murray-Boyles (Elbow) – Game-time decision

Ulrich Chomche (Undisclosed) – Game-time decision

Brandon Ingram (Rest) – Game-time decision

Jakob Poeltl (Back/Illness) – Game-time decision

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Boston Celtics +3.5 (-105) +135 O 227.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -3.5 (-115) -165 U 227.5 (-110)

*Odds as of October 14, 1:00 am ET*

