Quick Reaction: Raptors 108, Celtics 110

Ochai Agbaji – 22 MIN, 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO 4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-0 FT

Agbaji brought strong defensive energy and excelled on the glass, especially on the offensive end, marking his second straight game of hustle on the boards. He drilled a corner three in the second quarter off some excellent ball movement, and later found Poeltl for a bucket in a nice pick-and-roll sequence. The corner threes were nice, but his defensive intensity and rebounding made the biggest impact.

Grade: A+

Jakob Poeltl – 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 1 TO 4-7 FG, 0-0 3PT 0-0 FT

Poeltl made his season debut on his 30th birthday while sporting a protective mask due to a nose injury in offseason runs. He scored early, converting a push shot in the paint, and brought a steady defensive presence, especially around the rim. Looked a bit rusty offensively, missing a few shots that he would usually make, but was solid otherwise.

Grade: B+

Brandon Ingram – 31 MIN, 20 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO 8-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT

Ingram carried the scoring load early for the starters, accounting for five of Toronto’s first seven points. Most of his buckets came off the dribble, but after a strong start, he cooled off and had multiple shots blocked. Despite inefficiency, he stayed aggressive and made a noticeable impact on the glass with several tough rebounds.

Grade: B+

Chucky Hepburn – 6 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT

Invisible for most of the night, as he only checked in late in the fourth quarter before exploding in the final minutes. With just over a minute left, he nailed a clutch three. He’s had an impressive preseason.

Grade: B-

Sandro Mamukelashvili – 22 MIN, 5 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO 2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-0 FT

Mamu was active and versatile in his first shift, scoring inside and nearly hitting a deep three. He ran the floor, initiated transition offence on multiple occasions, and found Barnes in the post with a slick bounce pass. His shot deserted him after the first few minutes, but his playmaking and defensive versatility stood out—especially when isolated on the perimeter.

Grade: B-

Immanuel Quickley – 30 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO 3-14 FG, 1-8 3PT, 7-8 FT

Quickley once again shined on both ends. He forced turnovers, drew an illegal screen, and sparked transition play. Offensively, he struggled with his shot, but he’s been getting to the free-throw line with great success lately.

Grade: B

RJ Barrett – 28 MIN, 17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO 7-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT

Quiet start, but once engaged, Barrett was productive. He attacked the paint, hit a tough spin shot for his first bucket, and ran the floor well. His frustration with officiating boiled over into a tech, but he maintained composure down the stretch and was perfect from the line. Perhaps Toronto’s best and most consistent player this preseason.

Grade: A+

Scottie Barnes – 21 MIN, 7 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TO 3-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT

Barnes struggled to finish but was impactful elsewhere. He controlled the glass, created for others—including a beautiful assist to RJ—and played high-level defence, especially protecting the rim. Some risky passes led to turnovers, and his shooting slump continues, but his all-around game was still felt.

Grade: C+

Jonathan Mogbo – 8 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT

Rough night. Committed an offensive foul immediately upon entering and followed it with a head-scratching isolation possession that led to a shot-clock violation. He re-entered late and threw a bad turnover that led to easy Celtics points. Still raw, and it showed.

Grade: D+

Jamison Battle – 6 MIN, 6 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2-5FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-0 FT

Played only in the final frame, but made it count. Hit a deep three with 40 seconds left to bring Toronto within three, then buried a logo triple to tie the game. Provided a spark and nearly pulled off the comeback.

Grade: A+

Jamal Shead – 17 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT

Struggled for most of the game, lacking his usual energy on defence. But he redeemed himself late with key defensive plays. His playmaking also picked up down the stretch. Still, the inconsistency has been a theme this preseason.

Grade: C

Ja’Kobe Walter – 21 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-4 FT

Walter’s shot continues to betray him, but his relentless effort on defence and the offensive glass hasn’t wavered. He stays active and engaged, and while the efficiency is lacking, the energy and commitment are there.

Grade: B+

Coach Darko Rajaković

This was a regular-season dress rehearsal, featuring the projected starting five and a tight nine-man rotation for most of the game. Toronto stayed competitive with Boston until late in the fourth, when the deep bench unit (Shead, Walter, Hepburn, Battle, Mogbo) took over. That group almost completed a wild comeback after the game seemed lost. Credit to Rajaković for letting them play it out and showing trust in his depth.

Grade: A