Raptors starters look rusty in their debut versus Celtics

Raptors 110 Celtics 108 — Preseason Finale

Main Notes:

The Raptors starters debut for the first time this pre-season with Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes returning to action.

Gradey Dick sat out with back spasms. Collin Murray-Boyles and Ulrich Chomche also remained out.

Xavier Tillman Sr. hit a floater in the dying seconds for the Celtics to win the game.

Key Raptors Notes:

Brandon Ingram dropped 20 points on 22 shots, along with 10 rebounds and two made threes. He was the leading scorer for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett scored an efficient 17 points on 12 shots tonight.

Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes both struggled from the field. Barnes shot 3 of 13. Quickly was 3 of 14.

The Raptors’ bench made a 14-2 run in the final minutes of the game, including two clutch threes from Jamison Battle to help tie the game.

The Raptors starters were -12 in 14 minutes of action together.

The Raptors ran a lineup of Ingram-Barrett-Quickley frequently.

Barnes was paired alongside the bench frequently when he wasn’t playing with the starters. The bench included Ochai Agbaji, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jamal Shead.

Jaylen Brown left the game early with a hamstring injury.

Derrick White poured in a game-best 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 23 shots for the Celtics in a dominant win.

Coming Up: The Raptors will play the Brooklyn Nets in their final pre-season game in Toronto.

