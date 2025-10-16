Raptors announce cuts to roster

The Toronto Raptors have trimmed their roster ahead of the 2025–26 NBA regular season, waiving five players as they prepare for opening night on Tuesday, October 21. The players released include Canadian wing A.J. Lawson, Ulrich Chomche, Jared Rhoden, David Roddy, and Olivier Sarr.

Toronto had carried the full 21-man roster allowed during training camp and preseason. With just one exhibition game remaining—against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, October 17—roster cuts were inevitable as the team moves toward the regular-season limit.

The most surprising name among the cuts is A.J. Lawson. The Canadian impressed late last season after signing a two-way contract, highlighted by a standout 32-point, 12-rebound double-double off the bench against the Washington Wizards on March 10, 2025. His performance earned him a rest-of-season contract and opportunities in Summer League, training camp, and preseason. Still, the NBA’s margins are unforgiving, and Lawson becomes a casualty of a numbers game.

Another notable release is Ulrich Chomche. While he didn’t have a breakout moment like Lawson, the young center showed promise, particularly in Summer League play. His release is somewhat unexpected, given that the Raptors are set to enter the season with only two centers currently on the roster.

Update: Per the wonderful Blake Murphy, Chomche’s injury seems to be more severe than has been reported, and he will have to undergo a process with the league in order to return to play.

Chomche has been referred to the league’s fitness to play panel, per sources.



No specifics at this point but similar, process wise, to Koloko the other year. https://t.co/ngExueAMWY — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 17, 2025

Jared Rhoden also finds himself on the outside looking in, despite multiple stints with the Raptors over the past year. Olivier Sarr, who recently played the role of walk-off hero with a game-winning performance against the Washington Wizards, couldn’t parlay that moment into a roster spot. Lastly, David Roddy continues to search for stability, now having cycled through six teams as he enters his fourth NBA season without a long-term home.