Raptors sign Maryland Forward Julian Reese, brother of Angel Reese

Former Maryland forward Julian Reese signs contract with Toronto Raptors. The details of this contract are not yet available but it is likely a non-guaranteed deal that will see him sent to play with the Raptors 905 team.

Likely an "Exhibit 0" where he'll be waived and head to 905. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 17, 2025

Reese is a 6-foot-9 forward who mainly plays under the basket and uses him length and size to aid him on the defensive end. He was a four-year player at Maryland and saw steady improvement to his game during his time there.

In his final season at Maryland he posted averages of 13.3 points per game, 9 rebounds per game, as well as 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field. Reese played with the Los Angeles Lakers during Summer League and now he finds himself with an opportunity to potentially work his way up the NBA ladder with this deal with the Toronto Raptors.